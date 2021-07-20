Construction continues on the SR-125/Plaza Way roundabout project the week of Monday, July 19. All detours for the project are in place and are set to remain for the duration of the project that is scheduled to finish in mid-August.
According to public works communications coordinator Shane Prudente, this week, crews are continuing electrical trenching and conduit installation. Additionally, roadway surface work including curb and gutter construction is being completed.
Next week's work schedule is set to be similar with the addition of some paving of the base roadway and walkways, as well as landscaping in some areas.
To learn more about the project, visit gowallawalla.us — SR-125 Plaza Way project.
