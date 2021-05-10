A police chase in Pasco ended in a death Sunday, May 9, on Highway 395 and Foster Wells Road.
Karlie Moore, 23, of Pasco, died on the scene when the 2002 Hyundai Elantra she was riding in — which was being pursued on Foster Wells Road by Franklin County Sheriff deputies — crossed onto Highway 395 and collided with a semi-truck, according to a Washington State Patrol report.
The collision occurred at about 4:15 p.m. according to the police report.
The semi truck was driven by Harold Matuterivera, 40, of Milton-Freewater. Matuterivera was not injured in the collision.
The Hyundai Elantra was driven by Ricky G. Cruz, 28, of Pasco. Cruz was injured and transported by helicopter to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
No information is available on why the vehicle was being pursued. According to the police report, charges are pending against Cruz.