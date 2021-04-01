By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
COLLEGE PLACE — Hours are being extended on Thursdays for the thrift and gift store that raises funds for nonprofit SonBridge Center for Better Living, 1200 SE 12th St.
The store will be open three extra hours on Thursdays, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., starting April 15. Proceeds help SonBridge reach out and serve more in the community.
The center provides opportunities to individuals to transform their lives for the better. It offers Successful Living programs to educate individuals on health, mental well-being and financial smarts. The building provides a venue for support groups such as {span}Narcotics Anonymous{/span} and Alcoholics Anonymous. The SonBridge Dental Clinic offers care for Medicaid patients.
“Some of our friends and neighbors can’t shop because they have to work during the usual store hours,” executive director Norman Thiel said in a release. “This plan was intended for 2020, but like many other things was derailed by COVID-19. We are restarting this plan to make 2021 a bright new year.”
SonBridge provides a list of what kinds of donations it accepts for the store and hours to drop items off, see sonbridge.org/store.
“We have a fun time preparing unusual treasures to sell — and we want to make sure all our neighbors and friends have a chance to see them,” he said.
New volunteers willing to help out in the store or behind the scenes are welcome, too.