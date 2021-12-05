There were no injuries in a Wednesday night fire at a house on Dow Drive, according to a Walla Walla Fire Department news release.
Walla Walla Fire Department, stations 1 and 2, were dispatched to 870 Dow Drive at 10:58 p.m. Walla Walla County Fire District 4 also responded to the call as part of a mutual aid agreement with WWFD.
Firefighters immediately began extinguishing the fire, which was contained to the exterior of the residence. The fire was under control by 11:08 p.m., officials said.
No firefighters were injured, and all residents were safely out of the house, according to the release. The estimated value of damages is $6,520.
The cause of the fire is unclear, the report said, but officials presume it was caused by improper disposal of ashes from the home’s wood stove.
The city of Walla Walla Fire Department reminds residents of the importance of properly disposing of ashes:
- Allow ashes to cool before disposing of them.
- Always place ashes in a metal container.
- Keep the container at least 10 feet away from homes and other structures.
