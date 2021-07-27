New research shows that the COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the ability for child care programs to remain open to families, according to a Wednesday, July 21, news release from the Oregon Department of Education. That's true in Walla Walla where the Camp Fire summer program is seeing low enrollment compared to usual years.
The Oregon Early Learning Division study found that the pandemic resulted in significant program closures and disruptions to workforce employment. Child care programs were found to be operating at 67% of their desired capacity and 49% reported at least one closure in the past year.
In Walla Walla, child care programs like Camp Fire were forced to close and adapt to the pandemic as it hit in March 2020. Camp Fire is run through Walla Walla Public Schools, so as schools were forced to close, so was Camp Fire.
Regular programming with some regulations, was able to return in April 2021 with morning and after school programs. As school returned in-person in May 2021, programs at two of the five typical schools were offered for typical after school offerings.
Even with only two of five program sites being offered, there was only about half the enrollment as usual at both sites. While 20 spaces were available at both site, there were only about 12 kids enrolled at each site. Executive Director of Camp Fire Janet Adams predicted that this low enrollment size was due to extra precaution taken by parents.
“I think that it was likely that parents were keeping kids at home, still trying to figure out the whole pandemic, vaccinations and masks,” said Adams. “My best guess is that parents were being very careful and those who had an option not to have their kids at after school programs kept their kids a little bit closer to home.”
As summer progresses and pandemic restrictions are starting to be lifted, Adams reported that demand for child care services is starting to pick up again.
“I'm anticipating that we're gonna see our numbers climb closer to normal,” said Adams. “As far as an increased demand beyond what it had been before the pandemic, my gut feeling is that it's not going to increase more than what we were serving before.”
According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, two out of three working parents have changed their child care arrangement due to COVID-19, and the majority have yet to find a permanent solution. Up to 75% of working parents have children under six years old at home and only 10% are using child care centers.
As child care programs reopen, parents will have to make a personal decision about whether or not they want their child care arrangement to change.
Adams noted that the mindset of differentiating essential or nonessential services during the pandemic has led many to consider child care as essential. She believes it should continue to be considered as such.
“I think that we as a society started to recognize the idea of essential workers and that child care, it's always been essential but it became so much more apparent that everything sort of stopped or stumbled when child care programs couldn't operate,” said Adams. “When kids could go to school, it really was a huge speed bump or even a brick wall for a lot of families.”