The COVID-19 pandemic changed life for many including Brittany Brook, a professional actress and singer who moved from New York City to Walla Walla to start her own small business this past year.
When New York became the epicenter of COVID-19 the music and entertainment industry shut down and nothing at the time was holding Brook and her husband in New York, Brook said in a phone interview.
She has a niece and two nephews, ages 7, 10 and 15, who live in Walla Walla and needed Brook and her husband’s support navigating school and life during the pandemic, so they packed up a U-Haul and moved cross country to be with family.
Kaleigh, Brook’s older sister and the mother of her niece and nephews, said her children were home schooled during the pandemic.
“Not having music every day or every week was something that we were missing,” Brook’s sister said. The music classes were a way to bring back the social aspect of their extra-curricular activities.
The inspiration for her new business stemmed from her upbringing and having music be an integral part of her life.
Brook grew up in a small farm town in Montana and was born into a long-line of musicians. Her family formed a Bluegrass band and performed at church and in local talent shows and weddings. Brook has been performing on stage since age 4.
Jam culture heavily influences Brook’s love for music, too.
“When people jam, this magic happens where suddenly, even when you don’t really know them, you’re a community,” Brook said. “And I am absolutely fascinated by the magic of that moment.”
Encouraging women, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming folks to join the culture of Bluegrass was also one of Brook’s passions. She and her younger sister are part of an all-female bluegrass band called The Snowy Mountain Sisters.
Her interest in creating a more inclusive music culture and music’s ability to create community inspired Brook to establish Moonshadow Music LLC. — its name is inspired by the Cat Stevens song “Moonshadow” — to bring people together through jam sessions and music lessons.
Brook offers group classes for kids and families twice a week and private guitar, ukulele and song-writing lessons. Sign-up is available on the Moonshadow Music website for both in-person and online group classes and private lessons.
“If you have ownership of music, then you can find your voice whether that’s through songwriting or playing guitar or singing. And you can find community,” said Brook.
Moonshadow Music was created to serve the community with a special focus on children, women and families.
During “On the Lawn,” the music class for ages 6 and younger, the kids learn American Sign Language, some Spanish, and basic music theory like tempo and dynamics.
These classes also aim to break down wellness and mindfulness for very young ages.
Brook facilitates meditating, breathing, dancing and keeping touch with emotions through music with the kids and their parents and caretakers.
“It’s incredibly important that the parents and caretakers get involved and get on board because that’s when the kids really soak it in,” Brook said.
Rebecca Haley and her daughter, age 5, live in Moscow, Idaho and have been attending Moonshadow Music classes online since the early months of the pandemic.
Haley said that during the months of isolation it was exciting for both her and her daughter to have a scheduled time to interact with other families and look forward to making music together.
“It was a source of inspiration through the pandemic and a way for my daughter to learn new things which she was really craving,” Haley said. “It was just a time when she was absorbing new things like a sponge, so having those Moonshadow Music classes offered a lot more than I could by myself.”
With older generations, Brook sings traditional folk and fiddle music and classic songs from bands like the Beatles, and Peter, Paul and Mary. She leads these singalongs through the Odd Fellows Nursing Home over Zoom and will also lead them through the Walla Walla Community College come October 2021. Contact Moonshadow Music through their website to get email updates about these events.
Brook and her husband, a videographer, are working on a self-produced “Moonshadow Show” to be released on the Moonshadow Music YouTube channel in September.
In this four-episode series, Brook plays Teacher Brittany and other characters who sing songs she wrote about the hard things in life such as being afraid of the dark, divorce, depression, anxiety and making mistakes. The last episode will be about COVID-19 and how challenging it has been for kids.
Much of her inspiration with the children’s classes and the new show comes from “Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood” and “The Muppets.” Brook seeks to welcome kids from any background or any identity to join her in making music just as those shows did, including kids from deaf, autistic, neurodivergent or disabled communities.
Her passion for inclusive environments also comes from Brook’s experience as a woman in the male-dominated music industry and specific genres like Bluegrass, she said.
“I can’t speak for minorities other than women and we need people on TV and in kid’s shows speaking for those groups.”
Brook hopes that further down the line she can incorporate professionals in marginalized communities into her shows.
Patrick Fischer, a deaf actor, interpreted one of Brook’s videos on YouTube in American Sign Language and she hopes to do more partnerships like this as her business grows.
Not only is making her shows more accessible to deaf or hard of hearing kids and families important to her, but she also hopes to include as much Spanish as possible and feature professionals and guests from the Black, Indigenous, and People of Color communities.