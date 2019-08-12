MILTON-FREEWATER — Under clouds the color of whipped licorice, the atmosphere at the second annual Broadway Block Party was all sunshine on Saturday.
Like every street party, there were the food trucks, the bouncy castle and a dunk tank that sent McLoughlin High School football players into the drink.
There was live music, fundraising booths, the U.S. Army National Guard tent and free ice cream floats from a local realtor.
And everywhere? There were smiles.
About 450 people came to the event that began with a 5K fun run earlier. The morning run garnered about 70 participants, said organizer Renee Saager, owner of Broadway Fitness.
This was the second year for the block party that grew out of an annual customer appreciation barbecue for Broadway Family Dental Care. Dentist and owner Norm Saager, along with daughter Renee, joined with several other businesses and organizations to create a communitywide celebration open to all.
It was especially timely considering last year’s absence of an official community festival, with the recent demise of Muddy Frogwater as well as its temporary replacement, Milton-Freewater Rocks!
Last year’s turnout and feedback for the block party — which closes Broadway Street from Main Street to Elizabeth Street — was a revelation in just how many people were hungry for a family-centric day, said Jackie Speed.
Speed works at Broadway Dental and helps run the block party. In the first year, no one knew how many people might show up for the one-day event, she said last week.
“It was a huge turnout, we were so busy, there was so much to do.”
By all appearances, the 2019 version more than matched last year’s block party. Kids were everywhere, eating a slice from the Why Not Pizza truck, running through a rainbow of glossy orbs produced by a stationary bubble machine and waiting for the chance to bounce in a castle.
A cornhole contest, with a $100 top prize, was getting serious attention as people formed instant teams to vie for the money. Nearby, volunteers were preparing for a corn-on-the-cob eating championship that would result in another $100 prize and a “priceless” corn cob hat made of foam and in the tradition of a cheese head, Renee Saager said.
The hula hoop competition, new this year, was set up in the middle of the street. The rack of colorful hoops was drawing potential contestants like moths to a porch light on a summer night.
Katie Duff was not just any contestant. As she stood at the ready for the adult round, Duff balanced her personal hoop on her hand.
The large, weighted ring was wrapped with foam rubber and sold as a professional hula hoop at Target, she explained.
“This is what I practice with, so I thought, ‘Why not,’” Duff said with an enormous smile, while noting she is not a “professional hula hooper.”
Duff would go on to win in her division. So did Presley Barkstrom, age 10, who was in town from Spokane to visit her grandparents.
“This was my first time to try a hula hoop,” Presley said, a bit in awe of her success.
By this morning, Renee Saager was already thinking about next year.
Although she and other organizers don’t want to make any promises about the future, the feedback from Saturday’s event just about guarantees a return of the Broadway Block Party, she said.
“So many people just loved it … and this year there was so much more community involvement. This year it was 10 times others helping plan it.
“I’m going to go ahead and say ‘yes’ to next year.”