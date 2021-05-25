A year ago, schools everywhere were scrambling to find a way to adjust graduation ceremonies to a pandemic-friendly format.
Schools across Washington and Oregon came up with ideas such drive through graduations, virtual graduations online, parades and ceremonies hosted at drive in theaters.
This year, with several COVID-19 restrictions relaxed — but not yet completely removed — schools have a bit more flexibility in their options. They have also learned from last year and had more time to prepare this go around.
In The Valley and surrounding areas, graduation will seem a bit more like graduation this time, though there are still some noticeable signs of the pandemic.
Walla Walla High School and Lincoln High School
Walla Walla Public Schools’ two high schools will have in person ceremonies this year after having a taped ceremony televised for students to view last year. Students picked up their diplomas in a drive through event.
This time, things will be a little more familiar.
Both schools will have their ceremonies at the Walla Walla Fairgrounds.
Lincoln High School will go first from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10 at the Fairgrounds’ southwest grass lot.
Wa-Hi’s ceremony will be 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 11 at the Fairgrounds Grandstands.
Walla Walla County Fairgrounds Facilities and Operations Director Mike Kay said the number of guests is expected to be limited.
“We will follow state and local guidelines for COVID protocols to ensure a safe and memorable experience for our students and families,” Kay said. “Current guidelines allow for four guests per graduate, but we are aware state guidelines could change prior to these events and we will adjust accordingly if more guests are allowed to attend.”
Wa-Hi senior Jaden Bergevin said he’s grateful the school is going forward with a traditional ceremony.
“We all knew that school dances, student sections and other school-related events and activities were not going to happen,” Bergevin said, “but hearing that there was a possibility of an in-person graduation is what gave so many of us seniors that last little glimpse of hope which pushed us to finish this school year strong.”
He said it’s been helpful to have something to look forward to.
“Getting to spend these past few weeks preparing for graduation and trying on my cap and gown with my friends has made me the happiest that I have been in a very long time after such a difficult year,” Bergevin said.
He said having his family able to attend is also important to him.
“It’s also an end to the era of constantly stressing my mom out because I stayed out way too late after a basketball game, and the end of making her quiz me on vocabulary terms the night before a big test because I decided that watching The Vampire Diaries was always way more important than studying,” he said. “Celebrating all of the ups and downs of the past eighteen years with my family by my side is the best thing ever.”
Weston-McEwen High School
The first school in the area to have graduation this year is Weston-McEwen High School at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 27.
There will be some similarities between last year’s graduation and this one. Mainly, it will again be held at the Milton-Freewater Drive-In movie theater.
Being near to the drive-in allowed the school to have a graduation last year closer to normal than many other schools around the state. Athena-Weston School District Superintendent Laure Quaresma said the partnership with the drive-in has been a valuable one.
“(We are) so fortunate to have the Milton-Freewater Drive-In available and accommodating for a second year venue for our graduating class,” Quaresma said.
This isn’t all to say that this year won’t be an improvement on last year.
“This year we will be able to hold our graduation ceremony with students seated outside of cars and without masks all while enjoying visuals on the big screen,” Quaresma said. "We have built a stage so students can cross live while everyone in the cars can view on the big screen. We are so thankful to be able to honor our graduates when COVID has limited so many other activities this past year.”
Quaresma said that after the ceremony, there will be a fireworks show and students will then get to watch a movie with their classmates.
Most of the ceremony will be taped in advance, but students will walk live. The number of guests will be limited. Each graduating student is be provided with five parking passes
Waitsburg High School
The Waitsburg School district is planning a series of events leading up to graduation on Friday, June 4.
A baccalaureate and BBQ will be held at the high school at 6 p.m. June 3 for seniors.
On June 4, a tailgate breakfast will be served at at 8 a.m. at the high school parking lot.
At 9 a.m. students will get their caps and gowns and complete the “Senior Walk” through the school buildings.
A graduation rehearsal follows at 10 a.m.
Later that evening a car parade will take place at 6:30 p.m. as students start to arrive.
The actual ceremony is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. in the gymnasium.
District staff said, however, that they are prepared to move the ceremony outdoors if regulations at the time require.
Touchet School
The Touchet School District will have a live, in-person ceremony for graduates at 1 p.m. June 12.
“While our traditional senior events and graduation ceremony need to look a little different due to social distancing guidelines and restrictions, we are committed to honoring our students and their families on the completion of their high school journey,” Touchet K-12 Principal Dusti Crenshaw said in a release.
If the weather permits, the plan is to hold the ceremony at the football field. Students will be given 10 tickets to pass out to their family members. Five will be red and five will be blue.
If weather allows the ceremony to be held outside at the football field, all 10 tickets will be honored. If the weather is poor, the ceremony will be moved inside the gymnasium and only the five blue tickets will be honored.
Either way, wellness checks will be performed as students enter the gymnasium or football field.
McLoughlin High School
McLoughlin High School in Milton-Freewater is also aiming to return to a more familiar feeling at its graduation at 6 p.m. June 5.
“We are doing a more traditional graduation at Shockman Field,” Superintendent Arron Duff told the U-B. “To keep social distancing we will have the field painted in a checker pattern and each senior will have a square for themselves and four guests. We will have employees there to help the students get to the stage and each graduate will get to walk the stage.”
Current Oregon guidance will allow students and staff to not wear a mask as it is an outdoor event.
“This will be more of a normal graduation like I was hoping for, so we are excited to get our 2021 graduates across this stage,” Duff added.
After the ceremony, there will be a graduation party at the Milton-Freewater Pioneer Posse Grounds.
College Place High School
College Place High School's commencement will be 7 p.m. June 12 at the College Place High School Stadium.
This will be a live event and students will get to walk across stage.
The event will be outdoors. If the weather is poor, school staff say the event will be postponed until the “next good weather forecasted day.”
Each student is being given six tickets. However, students who don’t need six students are asked to let school staff know so that the extras can be given to families who need more than six.
“We are very excited to celebrate and recognize our senior class,” Principal Robert Aguilar said in a release. “We look forward to our graduation ceremony and believe it will be a memorable, fun and classy celebration.”
Prescott School
The Prescott School District is planning on going forward with an indoor ceremony in the school gymnasium at 6 p.m. June 4.
While the district hasn’t listed a guest limit per graduate, families are asked to RSVP at prescottsd.org/commencement.
Dayton
Like Prescott, the Dayton School District is also planning on using the gymnasium. The ceremony is set for 1 p.m. June 5. No specific guest limit is listed on the district’s website, but the site does state, “Attendance may be limited.”