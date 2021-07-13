The lanes at the intersection of Plaza Way and Tietan Street have been reconfigured to allow for more efficient traffic flow.
Walla Walla officials advise drivers to pay close attention to the new markings and be cautious when adapting to the changes, in a Monday, July 12, news release.
With the changes in place, signage signifies northbound Plaza Way has a straightaway/left-turn lane and a right-turn only lane; southbound Plaza Way has a left-turn only, straightaway only and right-turn only lane; westbound Tietan Street has a straightaway/left-turn lane and a right-turn only lane; eastbound Tietan Street has a straightaway/left-turn lane and a right-turn only lane.
Walla Walla Valley Transit announced another bus detour due to the project on Friday, July 9. The west loop, currently only running on Saturdays, will deviate for the duration of the Plaza Way/Ninth Avenue/SR-125 intersection closure.
The west loop will travel on Poplar Street to Myra Road, turn left on Myra Road and then proceed to travel on to SE 12th Street for the rest of the regularly scheduled route.
The construction project is anticipated to be complete in late August.
To learn more about the project, visit gowallawalla.us — SR-125 Plaza Way project.
