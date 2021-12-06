In a year filled with uncertainty, hope and a rollercoaster of pandemic-related emotions, Walla Walla’s wine community appeared thrilled to welcome back one of its annual events: Holiday Barrel Tasting Weekend.
Holiday Barrel Tasting Weekend was Dec. 3-5 and welcomed hundreds of wine drinkers to basically every winery that Walla Walla has to offer for barrel tastings of new wines and other local activities.
This event usually happens the first weekend in December but was limited last year due to large-group restrictions and increased worry about the virus. With more Walla Walla residents getting their vaccines and booster shots, wine drinkers valley-wide could gather again safely for this yearly event.
The weekend drew connoisseurs and novices alike to town to experience one of the best times of the year for Walla Walla wine industry.
L’Ecole No. 41 winery in Lowden was poised and prepped for a busy barrel tasting weekend, L’Ecole’s marketing manager Ben Dimitri said.
As the third winery established in the Walla Walla Valley and one that has made Wine and Spirits Magazine’s Top 100 Winery of the Year 15 times, L’Ecole No. 41 has a history of making its customers happy.
“What’s pretty cool about this weekend is that pretty much everyone is tasting barrel samples,” Dimitri said. “So, customers who come in can get a sneak preview of what the wine is going to be.”
L’Ecole No. 41 offered two tastings for the weekend. One featured current release wine, and one was a special elevated tasting for the special barrel tasting weekend at the Lowden location only.
The elevated tasting included tastes of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Malbec and Petit Verdot. Visitors could also get a taste of the final blend that contained all of these varietals, Dimitri said.
Both flights finished off with a barrel sample of their 2020 Perigee from Estate Seven Hills Vineyard, and were paired with a plate of Cougar Gold cheese and crackers and chocolate medallions from Bright’s Candies.
Special barrel tastings were also poured at L’Ecole’s downtown location, Heritage by L’Ecole wine bar.
Folks could partake in a 101 tasting flight, barrel sample the winery’s signature 2020 Perigree or enjoy wine by the glass, Dimitri said.
New beginnings
Itä Wines, a new wine spot positioned minutes from the Walla Walla Regional Airport, welcomed its first barrel tasting weekend since opening its doors.
The winery is run by Kelsey Albro Itämeri, and she is the one and only employee. She opened her small boutique winery in 2020 in likely one of the worst times to start a business, she joked.
“2021 really makes you see the bright side, let’s put it that way,” Albro Itämeri said. “2020 was just so much anxiety thinking about, ‘How we are going to do this?’ especially when we don’t already have a following.”
She has appreciated the success of her small establishment thanks to wine club members, local friends and new people checking out the place for the first time, she said.
Albro Itämeri said her winery focuses entirely on the eastern side of the valley up in the foothills. She sources all of her grapes in that area where her parents have a farm, she said.
“My goal is to one day have everything estate grown there on their property,” she said. “But in the meantime, I’m sourcing from as close to that area as possible.”
Albro Itämeri told the U-B that “Itä” means “east” in Finnish, so even her name has an interesting connection to her profession, or at least to the direction of her grapes.
Holiday festivities
Before barrel tasting at one of Walla Walla’s many wineries, people could get their Christmas gift shopping fix at the Peddlers Holiday market at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds.
The market was open Saturday and Sunday, where visitors could sift through crafts, antiques, jewelry and much more.
And, if folks weren’t too tired from an afternoon of tasting delicious barrel wines and holiday shopping, they could venture downtown Saturday night for the Holiday Parade of Lights.
This year’s parade was put on by the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation and was sponsored by Nelson Construction.
DAMA Wines, located on Main Street in the heart of downtown, took reservations for Saturday tastings, fully expecting people to pile in and wanting table-side view of the parade.
DAMA poured a 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon to ring in the Holiday Barrel Tasting Weekend.
“New barrels are open and ready to go,” one staff member told the U-B Friday. “Christmas is here!”
