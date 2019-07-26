Fish passage projects in Mill Creek will soon receive a major boost in funding.
Two grants totaling $1.78 million were announced this week by the state Recreation and Conservation Office. The money is part of $25 million awarded by the Brian Abbott Fish Barrier Removal Board to projects across the state.
Both grants are to the Tri-State Steelheaders. The largest grant, about $1.6 million, will be used to put in structures between Division Street and Roosevelt Street to aid fish passage. That project will be done during the summer of 2021, said Brian Burns, Tri-State Steelheaders executive director.
The second grant for $117,729 will be used to complete final designs for passage improvements to a section of the Mill Creek channel between Spokane Street and Park Street.
In a release, RCO spokeswoman Susan Zemek said the grant awards will fund more than 50 projects in 20 counties to remove fish passage barriers that block salmon and steelhead from swimming upstream to their spawning areas.
The grant program is administered as a partnership between the board, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Recreation and Conservation Office. The board is named after Brian Abbott, who was a lifelong fisherman, avid salmon recovery leader and spearheaded creation of the board while serving as executive coordinator of the Governor’s Salmon Recovery Office.