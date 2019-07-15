Local organizations have until early August to apply for portions of a $32,376 federal award to help expand the capacity of emergency food and shelter programs in Walla Walla County.
The United Way of the Blue Mountains — which joined Walla Walla, Columbia, Umatilla and Morrow counties under one agency this summer — was selected to receive the funds by a national board under the Emergency Food and Shelter Program.
The purpose of the EFSP is to supplement and expand the ongoing work of local social service organizations, both nonprofit and governmental, to provide shelter, food and supportive services to people and families who have economic emergencies, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Accordingly, EFSP funding is open to all organizations helping hungry and homeless people, as well as organizations that support those at risk of becoming hungry or homeless due to economic hardships.
In keeping with the emergency nature of this award, completed applications from such organizations requesting aid via this funding must be returned to the United Way at P.O. Box 1134, Walla Walla, WA, 99362 no later than 3 p.m. Aug. 2.
Under the terms of the grant, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
• Be private, voluntary nonprofits or units of government,
• Be eligible to receive federal funds,
• Have an accounting system,
• Practice nondiscrimination,
• Demonstrate the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and
• Have a voluntary board, if the agency is a private, voluntary organization.
Program funds are used to provide the following:
• Food, in the form of served meals or groceries/food boxes,
• Lodging in a mass shelter or hotel,
• One month’s rent or mortgage payment, or
• One month’s utility bill.