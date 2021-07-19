Dayton’s annual event Foodstock was back on Saturday, July 17, with more local vendors than years before and a vintage market at the Blue Mountain Station located next to Highway 12.
The event featured local food trucks Blazin’ Burgers, Smokin’ Bandits, food provided by the Co-op Market and cold drinks from Mama’s Monacelli’s.
Families browsed the Co-op Market and Vintage Artisan Faire. Kids activities included a water-slide, face painting, tie-dying and rock painting.
For adults, there was mead, wine and liquors tasting.
Live music was played throughout the picnic-style experience by Nancy & Richard Monacelli, Calico Bones, Brian Hunt, and Tammy & Emilio Duo.
Jennie Dickinson, the executive director of The Port of Columbia which owns the Blue Mountain Station, said in 2020 Foodstock was unable to happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The station’s co-op market organized take-out food for Oktoberfest in 2020 but that was the only event-like activity planned for the station since the pandemic began.
Dickinson and her team have been planning the 2021 Foodstock for months because they knew it was going to be outside with a lower risk of transmitting COVID-19, she said.
She was happy to see Foodstock return because the businesses along with the community make up the two main reasons for the recurring event.
“Part of it is entertainment for the community, but also it brings customers to the businesses here,” she said.
Fortunately, most of the regional vendors from Dayton and Walla Walla that rent space in the Co-op Market and often participate in Foodstock persevered through the pandemic, though some had to apply for state grants to help make it through, Dickinson said.
Since the station’s first building was erected in 2014 and its second built in 2019, the property has generally maintained 100% occupancy of vendors that rent storefronts. Even after this past year, Dickinson still remains optimistic about constructing a third building to serve the community and its small businesses.
Locals and tourists alike come to Foodstock to get something to eat and explore the town. Lyle Gleason who lives in Tri-Cities originally visited Dayton for its regional history and proximity to Lewis and Clark reenactments.
He and his wife found the Blue Mountain Station through this interest in the area, heard about Foodstock online, and visited Dayton for the afternoon on Saturday.
The idea for Foodstock at the station was created by Regina Weldert, owner of Rey’s Roast in 2015 who was inspired by a music festival from August of 1969 in Bethel, New York called Woodstock.
It was meant to take place over the anniversary weekend of Woodstock, but was eventually moved to July to create more fun things to do in the community over Dayton High School’s alumni weekend.
Foodstock and Dayton’s All Wheels Weekend in June was a combination of events that have shown the community opening back up for in-person experiences again.
Some of the vendors like Lorena Sanchez have only sold their products online.
Sanchez creates journals and other items by repurposing books and vintage fabrics and has mostly been sharing them on her Instagram page @journal.create.love.
She heard from her friend, another vintage enthusiast, about selling at Foodstock. Though she said she had more time to create, learn new things, and be with her kids during the pandemic, Sanchez was excited to try something new.
This Saturday at Foostock was the first time Sanchez has sold her vintage, hand-made journals offline and in-person.
“Being able to talk to people and get to know people and just look at what everyone else is selling too is really nice,” Sanchez said.