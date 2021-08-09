Walla Walla Food Truck Night is back, again.
Nine food trucks will come together at Burwood Brewing Co.’s taphouse and brewery Monday night to bring live music, beer and a feast to the Valley. The event will last from 4-8p.m.
Big Font, a Walla Walla-based blues and jazz band, will play between 5:30-7:30 p.m.
The event went on a year-long hiatis in 2020 during the pandemic, starting back up again late this year in July.
Jennifer Marshall, co-owner at Burwood, was worried the increase in case rates as the delta variant spreads throughout Washington state might mean shutting down the event once again.
"After speaking to the health department, we feel secure that we are offering an event that people will be safe at and that we are following CDC guidelines," said Marshall.
Here's the lineup:
- Smokin' Bandits
- Where There's Food Eat It
- Bright's Candies
- Fiasco Pizza
- Doggy Style
- Tropical Treats
- Polynesian Grill
- La Monarca
- Mobile Food Adventures
- Whitman Acres
A mobile vaccination clinic will be giving free vaccines at the event in a partnership between Providence St. Mary's hospital, Mobile Outreach Services Team and All In WA.
Those who get vaccinated tonight or come with proof of vaccination get entered into a raffle for $25 every half hour and $100 every hour.
The effort is part of a local "Vaccine Blitz" launching Monday, said Dr. Daniel Kaminsky of Walla Walla County's public health department.
The blitz is in response to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the Walla Walla area and the emergence of the highly contagious delta variant, Kaminsky said.
For more information go to ubne.ws/vaccineblitz.