Students at Edison Elementary school are using costumes and props to help bring the classic paintings to life.
One such student, third grader Jacqueline Lopez, chose the painting, “The Goat Girl” by 19th century French painter Edouard Louis Dubufe.
The painting depicts a girl with a goat. Jacqueline’s family just so happens to have a goat.
“I decided to do this painting because I wanted to use my goat,” Jacqueline said.
Jacqueline said her family adopted the goat after she was rejected by her mother.
“She’s blind but we took really good care of her,” she said.
Being able to do the project at home with help from her family — and her goat — made the project fun for Jacqueline.
“It was really fun because I got to do it with my family,” she said.
The completed photos all displayed on the wall of the main hallway at the school in a gallery called, “La Galleria.”
Walla Walla Public Schools’ students now back in the classroom after nearly a year of distance learning. Edison principal Jenny Foster and Title 1 assessment coordinator Elisabeth Entrena started the project a way to bring students together.
“We wanted to do something that involved art and was also a family project,” Entrena said.
They wanted the project to be accessible to all students, regardless of drawing, coloring or painting skills. They also didn’t want to duplicate other projects.
“So we thought, ‘We’re going to do art appreciation,’ but make it fun,” Entrena said. “Some of our kids who don’t like coloring, they could participate in this project.”
The non-mandatory project had students in all grades, K-5, choose a painting and recreate it in a photograph featuring themselves, friends, family and even pets.
Foster said the project was as much about teaching art appreciation as it was about creating art.
“We really wanted to promote and bring attention to art appreciation,” Foster said, adding that the project required students to look through paintings to choose the one they wanted to recreate. “There was opportunity to be creative and investigate and find out what they were really drawn to.”
Entrena said it was important to her that it be a project that students enjoy and want to do.
“I think that during COVID times, many people are dealing with a lot of stress,” Entrena said. “So we wanted a project that would help to reduce stress. And we think art is a really good way of doing that.”
Teachers and staff were also allowed to participate in the project.
Altogether, Entrena said there are 35 pictures on display at the La Galleria. She added that more students are working on the project and she expects 10 to 15 more photos.