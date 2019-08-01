Today the wedding fountain at Pioneer Park is dry, as it has been most every day for over 15 years. But that will soon change, according to the city.
Thanks to generous utility payers in the city of Walla Walla and longtime resident Shirley Ruble, the city Parks and Recreation Department now has the $25,000 needed to restore the fountain and get it running again.
The fountain surrounded by trees north of the park’s Garden Center, 940 E. Alder St., has often been used as a wedding backdrop since it was donated in 1910 by the Ladies’ Relief Society, according to previous U-B coverage. The Caltus Garden Club restored it in 1984, according to a plaque.
But more than a decade ago, the city began operating the fountain only when requested for wedding parties or other special events a couple of times per year.
“Right now, when we turn it on, the water goes to waste,” said Parks and Recreation Director Andy Coleman. “We’d like the community to be able to enjoy it more often than that.”
But doing so will require several expensive steps, which until now were out of budgetary reach for Coleman’s department.
Before turning on the fountain for daily operations again, Coleman said, the city wants to powder coat the metal surface of the structure to ensure it will last. And for water conservation purposes, his team intends to install an expensive re-circulation system to reuse rather than waste the fountain water.
Other smaller projects are included in the price tag, including sealing the concrete deck, Coleman said.
The city began collecting money for this project in January 2016 as part of the utility bill round-up program. Through this program, people paying their city utility bills can tack on a bit extra to help with special parks and recreation projects that are established as dedicated recipients of these funds.
“The Parks and Rec board makes a recommendation to Council of a project they want to do that they wouldn’t normally have funds for,” said Carol Pritcher, the executive assistant to the city manager and City Council. “People can round up a few cents or a few dollars, and a few people give more than that.”
By the end of 2019, the wedding fountain project fund will have $16,000 in it, Coleman said.
Now comes the part that Ruble, a Washington Odd Fellows Home resident, played in this endeavor.
She wrote a letter to Rep. Bill Jenkin, R-Prosser, asking that he consider funding $9,000 of the Pioneer Park fountain restoration as part of his requests for local community projects within the state capital budget. That favor was granted.
Coleman said his office learned that the funds were approved as part of the 2019-21 capital budget by state lawmakers this spring. The state money coupled with the thousands raised by generous utility payers means the $25,000 goal has been achieved.
Now the dream of restoration will become reality. Work on the wedding fountain will take place in 2020, Coleman said.