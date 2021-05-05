The Weinhard Cafe in Dayton is reopening.
The downtown restaurant that closed in December after being in business for 25 years has been sold and will reopen in May, new owner Daniel Rossi announced.
The top thing Rossi wants people to know is this is not going to be a new restaurant. Rather, it is a reopening.
“I’m not coming in and changing the whole menu,” Rossi said. “I’m not changing the name. I’m going to keep it Weinhard Cafe.”
Prior owner Mandi Wendt said this is meaningful to her.
“It is wonderful that the legacy of the Weinhard Cafe will continue,” Wendt said. “I grew up eating at that restaurant and for the community of Dayton to be able to keep it is so special.”
Rossi is bringing 35 years of culinary experience to Dayton. He was born and grew up in Italy. Before coming to the U.S. he traveled and worked at restaurants around the world.
“I left Italy in 1984 and settled in New Zealand,” Rossi said. “I was there almost 10 years and owned a few restaurants there.”
After almost a decade in New Zealand, he moved on.
“I worked in Sweden for two years,” he said. “Then I moved to New York, and then Los Angeles.”
In Los Angeles, he worked for famous French Chef Michel Richard at his restaurant, Citrus. Later, Richard sent Rossi to Tokyo to open his new restaurant there.
Eventually, Rossi decided to switch to education. He taught at culinary schools such as La Cordon Bleu and the Arts Institute.
After 15 years of teaching, he decided to retire in Waitsburg in March 2020.
Shortly after retiring, Rossi decided he still needed some connection to the culinary world. So, he started selling take-and-bake meals out of the Blue Mountain Station Co-op Market in Dayton during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You know, retirement is kind of boring,” he said.
Finally, he decided he wanted to do more.
“We came across the Weinhard Cafe,” Rossi said. “It’s a great spot. It’s got a great legacy. Mandi was doing fantastic work.”
Wendt was excited at Rossi’s interest and said she thinks he’s the right person to take on the restaurant’s next chapter.
“Honestly the best part of the whole process of the sale for me is that it is being taken over by someone who will give it the love and time it needs for it to continue being the Weinhard Cafe that we all love,” Wendt said.
She said the restaurant reopening will be good for the community.
“There are a lot of people that have fond memories and experiences at that restaurant with all of the previous owners and it is great that we all will be able to make new memories with Daniel,” Wendt said.
Rossi said about 75% of the menu will stay the same as it was under Wendt.
“Of course, I’ll also introduce a few of my own dishes,” he added. “But mostly it will be what Mandi was doing.”
Guests wanting to taste some of his own creations will have the opportunity to do so, though. Once open, he hopes to introduce a tasting menu to the restaurant once a week.
“I would call it a ‘chef’s table’ or something similar,” he said.
At these tastings, he would offer a meal made up of items not normally on the menu. This will allow guests to taste some of his specialty items.
He had such nights in Los Angeles.
“It could be a seven-course meal, for instance,” he said. “It will be like some of the stuff you see in Seattle or Los Angeles. Of course, the price point will be different. I’m not going to charge $300. That would be crazy.”
He said he hasn’t finalized a price yet.
“Recently, even in LA, the trend now is to try to keep these tasting menus accessible,” Rossi said. “So I’m looking at a price range more like $45.”
Rossi describes his cooking style as “California Cuisine.”
“California Cuisine is what I did for 20 years and is pretty much a label that allows you to do anything you want,” Rossi said.
He said it incorporates many different influences, including Italian, French and Mediterranean.
“There is a little bit of everything,” he said.
Rossi said the restaurant will be open Wednesday through Saturday and will serve lunch and dinner. He’s taking Sunday and Monday off, and will use Tuesday to prep for the up coming week.
He said hopes to be open “by the first Wednesday closest to the middle of the month,” which is May 19.
He said that at first, he will be the only cook. He said with Columbia County in Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan and restaurant capacity capped at 50%, he can handle that level of business himself.
“If we open up at full speed, obviously I’ll need to consider hiring help in the kitchen,” Rossi said.