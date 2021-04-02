College Place students will return to full-day, in-person instruction on April 26, Superintendent James Fry announced in an email to parents on Friday, April 2.
“I know that this decision will be met with much excitement, as well as some anxiety and fear, and can assure you we will continue to provide the safest, most excellent opportunities for your children here in College Place Public Schools,” Fry wrote.
Fry told the U-B last week that work is being done to prepare classrooms and schools for the transition.
The move to full-days is possible after Gov. Jay Inslee changed social distancing minimums for students from 6 feet to 3 feet.
Fry, however, pointed out that the classroom wasn’t the only area that needed consideration. Students must remain 6 feet apart when eating or any other time masks cannot be worn.
He also said transportation is an obstacle.
Fully online options will remain in place for families uncomfortable with in-person learning, Fry confirmed.
The April 26 return date is close to when Walla Walla Public Schools' students are expected to return to full-day in-person instruction. That district announced K-8 students will return to full days some time between April 26-30.
Unlike WWPS, the College Place School District will be returning high school students to full days as well.
In his message to parents, Fry announced some changes to the schedule to prepare for the transition.
On Friday, April 16, students will complete asynchronous learning from home with no in-person classes.
On Friday, April 23, students will still have a half day of instruction, but all students will attend in-person classes at the same time. Both a.m. and p.m. students alike will attend class from 8 a.m. to noon and not have any afternoon learning activities that day. Fry said this will serve as a “dress rehearsal” for the transition.