BURBANK — A Burbank woman was injured Saturday morning when she fell asleep while driving her Mazda 6 west on state Route 124, drifted off the road, and rolled the car.
Amanda L. Russell, 37, was approaching Sunset Drive, near Burbank, when her car left the road, according a release from the Washington State Patrol. She was treated and released from Kadlec Regional Medical Center for her injuries, and the car was impounded.
Russell was charged with second-degree negligent driving. Drugs or alcohol were not involved in the crash, the release said.