The application process for Walla Walla Branch of American Association of University Women's 2021 Community Mini-grants program is underway.
Grants are awarded to local community educational projects that address the AAUW mission statement by advancing equity for women and girls through advocacy, education and research.
Previous grant recipients have included school libraries, teacher trainings, afterschool program projects, school science equipment and resources for advocates of foster children. The application deadline is April 30.
Information and applications are available at wallawalla-wa.aauw.net.