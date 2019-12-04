Several local high school and college student-athletes, along with some coaches, in football, volleyball, cross country, soccer, girls swimming and slow-pitch softball were recognized by their respective leagues.
MID-COLUMBIA CONFERENCE
Walla Walla High School had a number of Blue Devils in football, volleyball and cross country, as well as girls soccer, swimming and slow-pitch softball, make All-MCC.
MCC volleyball coach selected Wa-Hi senior Hannah Hair as Player of the Year.
Hair made All-MCC First Team, while the Blue Devils also had both Monica Miller and Mya Wood earn honorable mentions.
Ella Nelson was named the Runner of the Year in girls cross country, making the All-MCC First Team along with Wa-Hi sophomore Sariah Hepworth.
Meanwhile, the Wa-Hi boys filled their honor roll.
Cooper Cortinas and Cannon Angotti both made the first team, with honorable mentions to Isaac Fraser and Braden Hisaw.
Wa-Hi girls soccer coach Dana Evans was named the MCC Coach of the Year, and several of her Blue Devils made all-conference.
The first team included Wa-Hi forward Talyor McGill, midfielder Emmalyn Ogden and defender Jessalee Wilks.
Wa-Hi also had forward Katelyn Hassler and defender Eliana Coburn making second team.
Seamus Hall lead Wa-Hi football players, named the All-MCC First Team punter.
The Second Team had Cole Schmidt as both a defensive and offensive lineman, and Dylan Ashbeck at wide receiver.
Honorable mentions went to Hunter Polley, Omar Cruz, Jackson Owen, Jakob Humphrey and Josiah Wik.
The Wa-Hi girls swim team picked up plenty of awards.
Laurel Skorina made All-MCC First Team in the 100 backstroke, and Second Team in the 100 freestyle.
Skorina also joined Alana Miller, Hallee Yaw and Rylee Hale as a quartet named all-conference in three different events.
The 200 medley relay made All-MCC Second Team, while both the 200 freestyle and the 400 free earned honorable mentions.
Miller also added an honorable mention in the 100 backstroke.
The All-MCC slow-pitch softball first team included Wa-Hi senior infielder Cristina McHie, with fellow Blue Devil infielder Kylie Kemp making second team.
GREATER OREGON LEAGUE
McLoughlin High School in Milton-Freewater came away with several Pioneers making All-GOL in volleyball and boys soccer.
Second-team all-league honors went to Mac-Hi volleyball players Abbey Richwine, Sydney Dibble and Jayce Deal.
Meanwhile, Mac-Hi senior Francisco Flores was named the GOL boys soccer co-Most Valuable Player with Ontario’s Greg Rodriguez.
Flores made first-team, along with several fellow Pioneers.
Mac-Hi also put Hector Castillo, Abraham Gomez and goalie Christian Castillo on the first team, with Carlos Martinez, Kael Castruita and Rolando Castillo making second team.
SOUTH CENTRAL CONFERENCE EAST
Several from the College Place football, volleyball and cross country teams made All-SCAC East.
The College Place football team was honored for Sportsmanship, while the versatile Tanner Schreindl and Alex Smith each received multiple first-team recognitions.
Schreindl made the first-team offense as a wide receiver and punter. Far from done, the College Place senior also made second-team, both as returner and as defensive back.
Smith was a first-team lineman, both offensive and defense.
College Place also had linebacker Joel Brown make the second-team defense, while running back Rene Sanchez and defensive back Nick Josifek each earned honorable mentions.
Meanwhile, several College Place cross country runners made All-SCAC East.
Joshua Courtney got on the boys first team, while Azaiah Garcia, Jacob Courtney and Eli Durand all made second team.
Eleonora Frokic made the girls first team, and Tamra Ostrander was a second-teamer.
EASTERN WASHINGTON CONFERENCE
After a season of football and volleyball action, the EWAC recognized several student-athletes at DeSales, Walla Walla Valley Academy and Dayton-Waitsburg.
Only D-W played football in the EWAC this year, with DeSales having switched to the Southeast 1B for its 8-on-8 play.
The All-EWAC Second Team had D-W linebacker Seamus House and offensive lineman Tayven Seney.
Meanwhile, both DeSales and WWVA had volleyball players make All-EWAC.
The All-EWAC First Team included a WWVA pair with Sahara Browning and Jessica Mitchell.
Two more WWVA girls, Macy’s Scherger and Armando Kitto, made Second Team.
Honorable mentions went to DeSales senior Emily Ness.
BLUE MOUNTAIN CONFERENCE
Weston-McEwen had several football and volleyball players honored by the Blue Mountain Conference.
Theo White led the football TigerScots, making the All-BMC First Team offense as a wide receiver with a number of classmates on the honor roll.
The all-conference second team included Weston-McEwen’s Isaac Wood as a defensive back, Chase Fehrenbacker and Nevin Malchow as linebackers, Anthony Flores as a defensive lineman, Levie Phillips as a running back, Kaleb Robinson as an offensive lineman, and Blane Peal punting.
Peal also earned an honorable mention as a quarterback, as did W-M receiver Kelen McGill, receiver LeBraun Albert, and Finn Irvine as an offensive lineman.
Meanwhile, the volleyball TigerScots featured Jesse Manning making the All-BMC First Team with Emma Olson as its libero, and Cloe Davis was an honorable mention.
SOUTHEAST 1B
The DeSales football program this year joined Touchet and Pomeroy in having multiple student-athletes recognized by the Southeast 1B League for excellence in fall sports.
DeSales had quarterback Bobbie Holtzinger, running back Ryan Rizzuti, linebacker Aaron Kjeldgaard, defensive lineman Erich Kraegger and defensive back Lucas Hicks all make the All-SE1B First Team, along with Touchet offensive and defensive lineman Evain McMakin, Pomeroy running back and defensive back Brandon Bales, as well as fellow Pirate wide receiver and linebacker Trent Gwinn.
Second Team honors went to DeSales all-purpose player Matt Miedema, versatile Touchet linebacker Kaeyden Gallaher, Touchet defensive back Alexis Gonzalez and Pomeroy defensive lineman.
For volleyball, the SE1B named Pomeroy senior Mady Dixon its Player of the Year while Coach of the Year honors went to Touchet’s Mim Jaggar.
Dixon was one of five Pirates to make the All-SE1B Team, joining Heidi Heytvelt, Sydney Watko, Alyssa Wolf and Jaeden Steele.
OLD OREGON LEAGUE
The Griswold High School volleyball team was honored for Sportsmanship, with Kyleen Stahancyk earning an honorable mention.
NORTHWEST ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Walla Walla Community College had several soccer and volleyball NWAC All-Stars.
Jordan Hacker was named the women’s soccer Coach of the Year for the north-east region, with both Sariah Valencia and Jessica Maher were a regional Most Valuable Player.
All-Star Warriors also included forward Taylen Wohl, defenders Blake Danna and JuliAnna Ventura, as well as goalie Josey Gunter.
The WWCC men’s soccer team had both midfielder Jose Peralta and defender Abraham Diaz (Walla Walla High School, Class of 2019) named All-Star.
Meanwhile, WWCC volleyball player Tia Takasaki made the East Region All-Star First Team.
The Warriors also had Mollie Doyle making on the Second Team.
NORTHWEST CONFERENCE
Jadon Bachtold and Whitney Rich both earned NWC Player of the Year honors for their respective sport, with several others from Whitman College soccer, volleyball and cross country teams recognized.
Bachtold was the NWC men’s soccer Denfensive standout, making the all-conference first team.
The Second-Team had a Whitman trio with goalie Owen Davis-Bower as well as forwards Oscar Harding and Angel Herrera-Flores.
Whitman midfielder Jacob Barsher received an honorable mention.
As for women’s soccer, Whitman had forward Sofia Ellington make the All-NWC Second Team with an honorable mention to fellow Blues forward Pagan Hetherington.
Rich was the NWC women’s cross country Runner of the Year, with Scott Shields named Coach of the Year.
Whitman also had Kristen Wanke among first-team runners, while both Chloe Michaels and Bryn Carlson made second team.
As for Whitman men’s cross country, Maamoon Saleh made the All-NWC Second Team.
Whitman also had Elyse Benavides on the volleyball second team.
