A report released last week by Washington state education officials indicates most school districts around the state are not on target to meet future academic goals set by state and federal education authorities. Academic data comes from the Smarter Balance standardized tests taken this spring.
Here’s an abbreviated look at how local school districts and their students stack up, according to the Office of Public Instruction:
College Place School District
- 1,468 students; 59 % of families are low income, 18% students are English learners.
- 81% regularly attend school.
- 96% graduated in four years (2018 was College Place High School’s first graduating class)
- 40% met math standards; 35% showed high math growth.
- 51% met English Language Arts standards; 35% showed high ELA growth.
- 38% met science standards.
- 87 teachers; overall average of 11 years teaching experience.
- $11,915 is spent annually per student; $9080 in staff costs.
Dayton School District
- 413 students; 57% of families are low income, 0 English learners.
- 81% attend school regularly.
- 74% graduated in four years.
- 53% met math standards; 30% showed high math growth.
- 67% met English Language Arts standards; 18% showed high ELA growth.
- 54% met science standards.
- 33 teachers; overall average of 15 years teaching experience.
- $16,055 spent annually per student; $11,609 in staff costs.
Waitsburg School District
- 284 students; 61% of families are low income, 3% of students are English learners.
- 74% attend school regularly.
- 90 graduated in four years.
- 32% met math standards; 35% showed high math growth.
- 49% met English Language Arts standards; 32% showed high ELA growth.
- 52% met science standards.
- 22 teachers; overall average of 16.5 years teaching experience.
- $15,437 spent annually per student; $11,618 in staff costs.
Touchet School District
- 218 students; 60% of families are low income, 18% are English learners.
- 84% regularly attend school.
- 90% graduated in four years.
- 27% met math standards; 33% showed high math growth.
- 52% met English Language Arts standards; 39% showed high ELA growth.
- 44% met science standards.
- 20 teachers; overall average of 20 years teaching experience.
- 18,362 spent per student; $14,004 in staff costs.
Dixie School District
Because of its small size, the state has incomplete information on Dixie Elementary School.
- 14 students (K-5); 0 English learners.
- 100% regularly attend school.
- 2 teachers.
- $40,006 spent annually per student; $25,296 in staff costs.