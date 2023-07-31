MISSION — Local Indigenous journalist Jill-Marie Gavin won three national awards for her writing and photography the Confederated Umatilla Journal published in 2022.
The Native American Journalist Association Media Awards is an annual contest open to Indigenous professionals, students and associate (non-Indigenous) members.
Gavin, enrolled in the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, placed first and second in the 2022 awards for best feature photo and second for best news story. She placed in Division II, which includes publications with a circulation of 5,000 to 10,000.
Gavin's story, "Tribal leaders split on grazing permits," won second place in the Best News Story category. Gavin wrote the story about the CTUIR Board of Trustees' controversial decision to discontinue the issuance of grazing permits on the reservation in 2022 during her first issue back at the CUJ.
The article resulted in the board calling an open meeting where more than 60 tribal members showed up to voice their concerns. The board reconsidered its position and voted to issue the permits the following year.
Gavin contributed the winning photos during her tenure as interim editor of the CUJ, a position she was in from May to October 2022 as the only full-time staff member. Since then, the CUJ has hired a new editor, Lisa Snell, owner and former publisher of Native American Times.
Gavin works as the public information specialist for the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission's communications department where she writes stories, takes photos and contributes to the organization's social media content.
These three awards make a total of 17 NAJA Media Awards for Gavin and the sixth consecutive year she has placed for her work in photography, radio and print. Gavin has two NAJA Media Awards for her work in radio, six for photography and nine for writing.
The NAJA Media Awards are judged by volunteers, including judges from the Society of Professional Journalists, The Canadian Press and USA Today Network. The full list of winners is available here: shorturl.at/ft469.
