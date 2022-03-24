The Little Theatre of Walla Walla will open auditions for the play “Terms of Endearment,” by Larry McMurtry and James Brooks, which will be directed by Stacie Trego. The play focuses on the challenges life and love have on the relationship between a mother and a daughter.
Auditions are March 29-30 at 7 p.m. While the director would prefer everyone to audition in-person, if you are unable to attend auditions please email the director, Stacie Trego, at stacie.trego@LTWW.org to make alternate arrangements.
Due to content, this play is appropriate for mature audiences. For more information and a description of "Terms of Endearment," please visit ltww.org.
