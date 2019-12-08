Our family gathered this past weekend at the memorial service of a dear family member. His life of 92 years was enhanced by multitudes of relationships with family, church friends, community members, and co-workers. He had a gift in considering everyone a friend and was quick to send out a hand to shake and a smile-filled “Hello”. His life was a wonderful light of joy and peace to many people.
Hopefully, we all have someone that brings a refreshing hello now and then. Someone we can count on to lift us up and add joy to our days. It seems odd that in this over-connected world with its vast array of ever-evolving social media platforms, that so many of us feel alone and out-of-touch. We can however, find comfort in knowing that we have real friendship in our families, church congregations and community associations.
The Holy Bible records the 40-year journey of Moses and the Children of Israel out of Egypt. This mass emigration, referred to as the “Exodus”, took up a third of Moses’ life. At the “young” age of nearly 80, God called him and assigned him the task of freeing the Israelite people from bondage. It was a coordinated effort between God and Moses. Moses reluctantly accepted yet rose to face each challenge in the process. In return, God presented a reliable source of guidance and unmatched power to carry out this monumental feat.
During this long journey away from captivity, Moses and the Israelites needed a means of direction to know where to go during the light of day and dark of night. In Chapter 13 of Exodus, we read:
21 And the Lord went before them by day in a pillar of a cloud, to lead them the way; and by night in a pillar of fire, to give them light; to go by day and night:
22 He took not away the pillar of the cloud by day, nor the pillar of fire by night, from before the people.
God continues to this day offering His light to the sojourners in life. As, we take on the immense task of facing our daily journey, we can look for His light as we make decisions that affect our life and those around us. This light brings not only joy and peace, but also safety.
The coastline of the Pacific Northwest is dotted with lighthouses. Erected over the years to offer a reliable source of light to show the way, their lamps and bulbs illuminate safe passages around dangerous rocks and direct ships at sea towards the safety of harbors and inlets. Though many of these are now retired from active duty, they still stand as iconic beacons of safety and protection.
This brief Sunday message is to remind us that we are not alone and that we have others around us willing to light our ways. Just as God anciently led his people from place to place directing their paths in safety and peace, He continues in our day offering us hope and guidance as we reach out to Him.
His promise to us is similar to what He gave to Jacob in Genesis 28:15:
15 And, behold, I am with thee, and will keep thee in all places whither thou goest, and will bring thee again into this land; for I will not leave thee, until I have done that which I have spoken to thee of.
Recognizing the message coming of the Lord, Jacob arose, built an altar, and called the place Beth-el (House of God). We should recognize His hand each day, say “thank you” often, and in turn offer our life as a beacon of light to a fellow traveler. We can bring comfort to the weary and lift another with simple acts of kindness. Finally, as winter quickly approaches, let us remember those that may need a loaf of bread, a meal, a blanket, or a warm coat.