By Paul Gregutt
It’s become almost commonplace for wineries to feature art on their labels. For some, such as Dunham Cellars or Big Table Farm, the label art was done by the owner. For others, such as Woodward Canyon, selecting the art to feature on each new vintage is more of a competition.
Baron Philippe de Rothschild, the owner of Bordeaux’s Chateau Mouton, is generally credited with starting the practice way back in 1924, but it wasn’t until 1945 (as World War II was just ending) that it became an annual feature. Pablo Picasso, a friend of the Baron, refused permission to use his art on the wine, but was give posthumous recognition on the 1973 label following his death.
Here in the U.S. the Kenwood Artist Series debuted in 1975. Among the artists featured were author Henry Miller (1992), Walla Walla’s own Jim Dines (1991) and other icons such as Joan Miró (1987), Pablo Picasso (1989), Alexander Calder (1993) and Vincent van Gogh (2003). I’d always hoped they would use van Gogh a second time, so I could proclaim it a “go-to” (Gogh Two) wine. But sadly, the series seems to have been discontinued following the sale of the brand in 2014.
Woodward Canyon’s Artist Series commenced in 1992 and continues to this day. As Darcey Fugman-Small recalls “Rick was at a wine dinner, approached by an artist who asked about putting art on a label. Rick came home, we talked, letters back and forth and we ended up using her painting of rhodies and a sailboat – very Northwesty!”
Subsequently almost every label has featured work by a Northwest artist. Among the most popular topics are birds, landscapes and more recently abstract art. “Getting to meet the artists is very cool,” says Rick. “We can see they are as passionate for their work as we are for ours. The two disciplines [winemaking and painting] are both very creative. Getting to know the artists, some have become good friends. These are smart, engaged people.”
The Artist Series wine is always principally Cabernet Sauvignon and labeled as such, though the blend may include smaller percentages of other Bordeaux grapes. As often as possible the power and style of the wine reflects the emotional kick of the painting.
I asked Jordan Dunn-Small, the winery co-owner and Director of DTC Sales, to send some anecdotes and photos of some of the favorite labels from past years.
1995 Woodward Canyon Artist Series #4
Artist Judy Treman was raised in Walla Walla and began her painting career at age 29. This glowingly intense watercolor, entitled ‘Indian Summer II’, was created to celebrate her recovery from cancer. After it was selected for an Artist Series label it was set aside for several years until the right vintage came along to match the power of the painting.
2010 Woodward Canyon Artist Series #19
Artist Taras Lesko was originally from Ukraine and currently lives in Seattle. This untitled painting is a construction of 65 paper roses, branches, cloth and oil purchased by Rick and Darcey at the Auction of Washington Wines. That year the benefit family had two young children with cystic fibrosis, and part of their story was that they’d taught them to say sixty-five roses instead of cystic fibrosis. As a follow-up, a portion of sales of the wine were donated to the cystic fibrosis program at Seattle Children’s Hospital.
2014 Woodward Canyon Artist Series #23
Gig Harbor’s Lynda Lowe describes her collective work as “intending to provide an opportunity for reflection, suggesting that no thought or thing presents itself as utterly passive or inert, but is charged with content, connection, and a sentient presence.” Many of her paintings reflect her interest in the relationships between art and science, perception and consciousness. Titled ‘Release’ this painting was commissioned by Darcey after she and the artist had discussed the elements that they wanted to incorporate – birds, vessels, and the idea around how vessels are used for giving and receiving.