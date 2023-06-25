My family knows I'm usually ready to tag along on an outing if circumstances mean I can leave the kids behind for a couple of hours.
So an extra seat in a wine tasting reservation at Rotie Cellars resulted in a text asking if I'd like to go.
I accepted and, when I got the text back saying, "rotie," I thought perhaps my mother-in-law had lost a fight with autocorrect while trying to type "okay."
I later learned that Rotie Cellars is a winery in Milton-Freewater.
She told me before our outing that it has windows all around and a great view, so picturing a round building of some sort, I thought its name may be some variation of "rotisserie" or "rotunda."
Wrong again. It's named for the Rhône Valley wine region in southern France. That was going to be my next guess.
On a Saturday morning about 11 a.m. we arrived at our destination.
Rotie Cellars has an elevated tasting room with indoor tables as well as outdoor porch seating.
The building is situated on what looks like a hill of large river rocks. The rocks are important, I would learn.
A ramp around the building took us up to the tasting room where we chose to sit outside. A table with a large umbrella awaited.
The tasting room is all windows; one can see from the patio through the building and over the vineyard on the other side.
I could see an old friend's house.
We sat on the ergonomic stools and commented on how comfortable they were.
With three glasses in front of each of us and a container in the middle for pouring untasted wine, we were ready to go.
We tasted 7 wines altogether, creating our own blend in the container in the center.
Our pourer told us all about the rocks that populate the ground throughout the vineyards in the vicinity.
He said some patrons ask where the rocks came from, and how they managed to fill the vineyards with so many basalt cobbles.
Fortunately, nature did all the heavy lifting.
The Rocks District AVA (American Viticultural Area) occupies a small portion of the Walla Walla Valley and is situated entirely south of the Washington-Oregon border.
The rocks were deposited there by the Walla Walla River long ago, but they are still doing their rock thing, and making quite the impact.
They cause the soil to drain well, creating deep roots and ripe fruits.
Grapes in the Rocks District tend to ripen before those just a few miles away because of the efficient drainage and heat distribution.
This was my first wine tasting, so I didn't have much to compare with aside from having enjoyed wine here and there.
That being said, I can confidently assert that it was the best wine tasting I had ever experienced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.