In an architecturally rich city such as Walla Walla, where our downtown is on the national register as a historical district and the city is full of vintage homes, we’re used to seeing restorations of houses and buildings. But for some site, such as warehouses, hangars, schools and barns, restoring them to their original use isn’t feasible.
For those historic buildings, “adaptive reuse” can provide a solution that complements the building, but adapts it for today’s uses. Unlike a strict restoration, it allows for some modifications and renovations in keeping with the character of the building.
It’s not a big surprise that some of our wineries are housed in historic buildings that were built for other uses. Many also have tasting rooms in historic buildings downtown.
If you want a small taste of local buildings reborn as wineries, here’s just a few of these treasures in the Walla Walla Valley (in alphabetical order). If you’re a history buff and a wine aficionado, get out there and enjoy all these historic buildings reborn as wineries and tasting rooms.
Abeja Winery
2014 Mill Creek Road, Walla Walla (abeja.net)
Abeja’s winery has its roots in an early 20th century farmstead built by David and Catherine Kibler. In 1986, the abandoned buildings were sold to Greg and Vanessa Finch, who began restoring them and in 1997-99 opened the farmhouse as Mill Creek Inn.
Ken and Ginger Harrison bought the property in 2000 and planted the first vineyard in 2001. In 2002, the property was renamed the Inn at Abeja (Spanish for bee). The business’ 2001 cabernet sauvignon was released in 2003, marking the debut of Abeja’s winery.
For 20 years, the wine was crafted in the restored mule barn. When they outgrew the space and built a new building for production (in the same style as the complex), the barn became a popular events venue. The tasting room is next door, in the former cow barn.
Other repurposed buildings include the farmhouse, summer kitchen, bunkhouse and chicken coop, converted to lodging and the carriage house, which features suites and barrel rooms. In terms of the most adaptive reuse of buildings, Abeja stands out by sheer numbers.
Canoe Ridge
1102 W. Cherry St., Walla Walla (canoeridgevineyard.com)
Originally the shop of the Walla Walla Traction Company, built in 1905, the building was later part of the Walla Walla Valley Railway.
In 1994, Canoe Ridge opened in this converted trolley barn that includes their production facility and special events space. The restoration of the exterior pays homage to the previous life of the building, including a sign honoring the Walla Walla Valley Railroad and retention the massive doors where the trolleys entered the building for repairs.
In 2019, Canoe Ridge opened a new tasting room at 45 E. Main St. in downtown Walla Walla.
Corliss Estate
511 N. Second Ave. Walla Walla (www.corliss.wine)
In 1999, Michael and Lauri Corliss bought a vacant, circa 1910 grocery warehouse on Second Avenue in downtown Walla Walla.
Although the building’s exterior was unremarkable, the interior of the 30,000-square-foot warehouse revealed post and beam construction, which became a stunning backdrop for a beautifully appointed winery.
The exterior was extensively renovated, and architectural elements were added in keeping with the era of the building. It’s an excellent example of adaptive reuse. The Corliss facility, open by reservation open, opened in 2008.
Dunham Cellars
150 E. Boeing Ave., Walla Walla (dunhamcellars.com)
In 1999, founding winemaker Eric Dunham, who had been making wine for L’Ecole Winery, set out to find a location to open Dunham Cellars. He found it in an unlikely place, in a 1942 hangar left over from the days when the Walla Walla Regional Airport was the World War II U.S. Army Air Base.
He and his father, Mike Dunham and Mike’s wife, Joanne, founded Dunham Cellars in 1999. At the time, only one winery was located at the airport — Reininger Winery. Today, 15 wineries are established in the Airport District, many occupying the vintage buildings of the former air base.
Although the hangar has been renovated, the exterior of the building retains its original style siding and chimney. The building’s interior shows off its original infrastructure of old growth wood framing.
They dubbed the public area the Hangar Lounge, a beautifully appointed and welcoming space. Today, the vintage hangar is only one of three buildings in the Dunham complex, which produces 24,000 cases of wine yearly.
Despite the tragic losses in the intervening years of Eric and Michael Dunham, co-founder Joanne Dunham carries on their legacy of hospitality, welcoming guests to the repurposed hangar and expansive outdoor patio that ties the buildings together.
L’Ecole No. 41
U.S. Highway 12, Lowden (lecole.com)
The landmark Frenchtown School building in Lowden, built in 1915, took on a new life in 1977 when it was purchased by Jean and Baker Ferguson.
Nearing retirement, they were looking for land to plant a vineyard, but kept passing the school, and eventually they decided the schoolhouse would be a perfect building for a winery, which they inaugurated with the 1983 vintage just a few years later. And so L’Ecole began.
But unlike some old buildings, where evidence of their prior use is often removed, the Fergusons retained many of the original features of the school building, including chalkboards, light fixtures and architectural details, right down to a children’s water fountain. They even restored a holiday mural hand-painted by the school children.
Today, the Fergusons’ legacy is carried forward at the schoolhouse by the third-generation of this family-owned artisan winery, led by Martin and Megan Clubb, and their children, Riley and Rebecca. Their award-winning wines represent some of the best of Washington state and the Walla Valley, culminating in their Estate Ferguson Bordeaux blend.
Continually bustling with fine wine culture, in 2023 the schoolhouse will play host to a celebration of 40 years of winemaking!
