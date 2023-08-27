For Vicki and Scott Nokleby, moving away from the city wasn't about slowing down. A change of environment, refreshing as it is, has not resulted in much of a change of pace.
But that was the plan, they said.
The couple has been together for 16 years, Scott working in insurance and Vicki in real estate in the Seattle area.
They knew they wanted to buy a business and grow it as their next venture in life, but weren't sure exactly what that business would be, except a farm of some kind.
"We wanted to be working on the land," Scott said, "we wanted to get our hands dirty with something."
Vicki, who has enjoyed wine since her 20s, kept her eye on the Walla Walla Valley for years, as a move here would provide closer proximity to all of their children, one of whom is in college and comes home during breaks to help.
“I was looking for an environment that was something our whole family could do together, starting together and learning," Vicki said, "The kids like it too. (Daughter) Bella’s been home from college the last two summers and she’s been a lot of help.”
"This place just kind of presented itself," Scott said, "and she showed it to me, and I was kind of like, 'A vineyard? We don't know anything about growing grapes or anything, let alone making wine.'"
Despite being new to vineyard maintenance and wine making, they decided to purchase the property at 81768 South Fork Walla Walla River Road, a few miles outside Milton-Freewater.
Until 2015, the property was planted with apples and pears. There were 2½ acres in the front and three in the back that had been planted with syrah and some cabernet.
In 2015, the property was purchased in a state of disrepair.
The new owners replaced the siding of the barn, started working on irrigation and took out the apples and pears, planting cabernet in their place.
When the Noklebys bought it, there was a lot of farm equipment and other clutter to clean out at first.
They gutted the inside of the barn and built the bar, the cold room and kitchen. They had the patio poured and Vicki decorated.
Vicki asked for a crescent shaped bar and Scott made it happen.
They didn't plan to make wine for a couple of years, but once they decided to purchase the property, the sellers gave them the go-ahead to use the existing fruit.
The five to six tons of grapes on the vine were picked and used with the help of the local winemaking community.
That same community helped get them on their feet as new winery owners.
"You meet people, and you trust them, and this community tries to help each other," Scott said, "I'm sure at some level there's some competitiveness but it's not like insurance where it's all cutthroat. Everybody here wants everybody to do well."
Experience and advice from others have been the two most valuable assets for the Noklebys.
"You find good people, you get introduced to good winemakers and vineyard managers, and if you’re smart you listen to them," he said.
In the vines
Some of the existing cabernet would not do well under the frequent shadow of the barn and the tall hillside, and the river's constant moisture, as cabernet likes it hot and dry.
A year after the Noklebys arrived, they grafted chardonnay onto the vines where cabernet would not thrive.
The grapes are grown in river rock, as is the signature of the Rocks District American Viticultural Area.
Rocks deposited eons ago by the Walla Walla River create a unique terroir for growing wine grapes. The AVA sits entirely south of the Washington-Oregon border.
Grapes grown in this region ripen quickly as the soil drains of water thanks to its rocky composition. This encourages deep roots and creates distinctive taste.
Winemaker Peter Devison "lets the grapes be what they are," Scott said.
"We don't have to mess with it; there's enough complexity in the minerality here already ... you can taste the land in the wine."
The Noklebys have been involved in everything that goes on in the vineyard, including pruning, trimming and taking care of the vines.
They don't run the place from afar but are involved in the physical work of maintaining the vineyard and property with the help of their vineyard crew and their wine club member volunteers, the latter of whom have worked for wine and dinner in the past.
"I love being in the vines and working with the plants," Vicki said, "We are always building something, it's kind of like, we met later in life, and we always feel like we're trying to catch up, so we're always working fast."
"I don't want to retire, because people around us start retiring and they start falling apart," Scott said, "I'm just not gonna do that."
When asked whether they feel more or less energized by the work they're doing, he said, "both."
A new way of living
Going from an urban environment to semi-rural comes with a multitude of changes.
Living out in the country was a huge adjustment for the city dwellers. The steep hills on each side of the road create quite the instrument for the wind to play as it moves quickly down through the canyon.
If the wind screaming through the Valley at night wasn't eerie enough, the pitch darkness outside at night did the job.
But listening to the wind howl and going outside at night is a lot easier now than it was to start.
Gunshots, another somewhat common sound ringing through the hills, are also a different experience than they were in the city.
With neighbors ("neighbors" being a loose term meaning whoever lives closest) either sighting in rifles or target shooting, the Noklebys and their visitors sometimes hear a round or several go off nearby.
Nothing to worry about, given the location.
As far as wildlife is concerned, Brix and Cooper, the two Great Pyrenees guarding the property have it under control.
Those who pull into the driveway are likely to be greeted by this furry welcoming committee.
Brix is named for the measure of dissolved solids in liquid. It is used to measure sugar content in wine and other things like juice, syrup and carbonated beverages.
One degree brix signifies one gram of sucrose in 100 grams of solution. Twenty-five degrees brix is the measurement typically found in red wines, Scott said.
A cooper is someone who makes wooden wine casks and barrels.
The Mongata experience
Mångata is a Scandinavian word that the couple found when trying to figure out how to authentically identify themselves and the property.
It means "moon street" or "moon path" and they chose it to describe the way the moon passes over the property between the hills.
They changed the spelling to "Mongata" to add their twist on it.
The tasting room in the barn is furnished with couches and chairs, as well as décor that creates a somewhat eclectic, but neat and stylish atmosphere.
One painting featuring a cow snuggled up on a blue couch hangs in the tasting room behind a set of chairs they found to match it.
It's become common for visitors to have a picture taken sitting in one of the chairs, imitating the cow's pose.
There are picnic stations set up in the vineyard that can be reserved 24 hours in advance for private picnics, engagements and the like.
Guests can sit and sip in the very section of the vineyard from which their wine was sourced.
There may be star-gazing opportunities at the winery in the future as well because it is located outside the city and away from light pollution.
"Going from an urban environment to semi-rural, you're gonna feel it for sure," Vicki said. "It's definitely been a learning curve, but I somehow think it was meant to be. I still feel that way."
Mongata Winery can be reached at mongatawinery.com, welcome@mongatawinery.com or 541-861-9485.
