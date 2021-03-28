By Paul Gregutt / Photo by Greg Lehman
In little more than four decades, the Walla Walla wine industry has evolved from a semi-hobby shared by a pioneering trio of producers into a global brand with a stellar reputation for rich, structured and age-worthy cabernets, merlots and syrahs.
The 2021 Official Walla Walla Valley Wine Guide (free in most tasting rooms), lists 120 wineries, six major wine-themed celebrations and a half dozen geographically defined districts designed for wine touring.
And yet, for all the success, something is missing. Or is it?
By comparison, Oregon’s Willamette Valley is best known for pinot noir, but complements its signature red with pinot gris.
Napa is cabernet country, but pours a bountiful harvest of pricey and delicious chardonnays.
In fact, most of the world’s leading wine regions have both a classic red and a classic white wine representing them.
What about Walla Walla?
The Guide notes that of the almost 3,000 acres of vineyard planted here, 95% grows red grapes. Is this due to some quirk of soil and climate? Or simply a business decision?
Yes, most of our wineries offer some white wine also, but almost all those grapes are sourced from outside the Walla Walla viticultural area. Those Columbia Valley wines are fine, but they will not move the needle on defining a signature white for the Walla Walla brand.
It’s fair to say that locally sourced Walla Walla white wines are still in the pioneering phase, about where the reds were a quarter century ago.
But for a true wine enthusiast, that spells opportunity! And just a little digging turns up a surprising variety of Walla Walla white wines, from founding wineries such as L’Ecole, Leonetti and Woodward Canyon, and exciting newcomers such as itä and Grosgrain.
I questioned a number of producers about their decision to make one or more Walla Walla whites, and turned up some fascinating trends. The good news is that there are a lot of quite interesting options. They provide fertile ground for experimentation in terms of grapes, sites and winemaking practices.
On the challenging side are market forces that favor producing much pricier reds and viticultural challenges that limit the sub-regions where white wine grapes may be optimally ripened.
Nonetheless, homegrown white wines are not entirely new.
Rick Small notes that “these are wines that we have produced at Woodward Canyon for years. The first estate chardonnay was planted in 1978.
“The first sauvignon blanc was planted in 1999. The estate sauvignon blanc is produced every year, and the estate chardonnay is produced in vintages when there is an opportunity to produce something unique or exceptional.”
At L’Ecole, Marketing Manager Marta Timóteo explains that, although their sémillon was first planted in 1997 and sauvignon blanc in 2004 “the initial idea of producing a sémillon-driven blend (luminesce) as our sole Walla Walla Valley white wine expression originated in our deep experience in this varietal. Subsequently,” she adds, “luminesce has become a marker for quality Graves-style white Bordeaux blends.”
As experimental as those early efforts were at the time, a cascading number of new startups are really raising the bar and introducing an astonishing number of new varieties to Valley viticulture.
Matt Austin at Grosgrain Vineyards is one of the leaders.
“My wife and I tend to enjoy low-to-moderate alcohol, unoaked, crisp and food-friendly whites that still offer complexity, and I find it difficult to nail that style with many of the most common white varieties in the Walla Walla Valley.”
With that in mind, Grosgrain’s portfolio currently includes locally grown albariño and “skin-contact” sémillon.
“As we have begun to develop our own vineyards,” says Austin, “we have selected a number of white varieties that are new to the region that I believe will do well here, such as vermentino, ribolla gialla, macabeo and xarel-lo. The latter two grapes are best known as the primary grapes grown for the cava sparkling wines of Spain.”
College Cellars’ Tim Donohue is another believer in the future of Walla Walla bubbly.
“Honestly, sparkling wine has a major future in Walla Walla,” he advocates, adding that “traditional sparkling varieties will complement the reds nicely.”
But that’s just the beginning, says Donohue.
“We teach, so in essence everything is experimental! Stainless steel, barrel fermentation with a variety of different oaks, barrel sizes and toasts ... we have even done some on-skin viognier in amphorae. You name it, we do it.”
For consumers, springtime is perhaps the best time to explore this developing trend. Young white wines are often the first to be released in our newly opened tasting rooms, and those tasting rooms (and their wine clubs) are where you will find most of them.
Here’s a quick list of where to look for locally grown white wines:
College Cellars — Aligoté, Chardonnay, Marsanne, Muscat Ottonel, Riesling, Roussanne, Sauvignon Blanc, Sémillon and Viognier
Figgins — Riesling
Gramercy — Picpoul
Grosgrain — Albariño, Sémillon
Itä — Sémillon
Kerloo — Grenache Blanc
Leonetti — Aglianico
L’Ecole — Luminesce (a Bordeaux-style white blend)
Rôtie — Southern and Northern Rhône White Blends
Saviah — Viognier
Spring Valley — Viognier
Woodward Canyon — Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc