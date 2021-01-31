Column by Paul Gregutt, photos by Greg Lehman
With spring and summer weddings (hopefully) on the horizon and in the planning phases, it’s certainly not too soon to start looking for wine deals, thinking about gifts and planning receptions.
Two words to solve all of your problems — think pink!
Throughout the coming months, fresh, vibrant, beautiful dry rosés will be poured in almost every local tasting room. They are as sure-fire as any wine can be to please a crowd.
One of the loveliest attractions of a lineup of different rosés is that no two bottles are quite the same color. If you are planning an event for which you will need a lot of wine, try to round up as many different bottles as possible. The visuals alone are worth the extra trouble.
And for the wedding couple, a special bottle of Champagne rosé would certainly be a highlight.
You can spend serious dollars on the French Champagnes. But French crémant sparklers from outside the region can be almost as good, and much less expensive. Lucien Albrecht’s Brut Rosé is one widely available option. Oregon makes some good ones also at affordable tariffs. Check out Argyle, Planet Oregon and A to Z Bubbles.
If wine will be your main reception beverage, how much will you need? A good guesstimate is to plan on one bottle for every two adult guests. You can cut costs if you hold your reception in a venue that will allow you to bring the wine and will not charge you a corkage fee. If you must pay corkage, make it a flat fee and not per bottle served.
You’ll also come out ahead if you purchase, rather than rent, wine glasses. Think funky, not fancy. Renting is expensive and odds are they will smell like dishwasher detergent. You’ll use them once and never see them again.
Some online research or foraging at one of the big box retailers will turn up some good options for purchase.
If you are planning a big reception, go with tumblers, which can be found for under a buck apiece.
For our wedding, Mrs. G and I bought a gross for around $65 — less than 50 cents each. They were a perfect size for all kinds of wine, including sparkling, and they were brand, spanking new.
Best of all, when the reception was over, we packed them all up and brought them home. We now have a lifetime supply, and every one of them was used to toast us at our reception.
Nothing wrong with rosés and bubbly, but for a fully stocked wine bar you may want to include some white, red and sweet wines.
Whatever you do, mix it up. Don’t buy more than three bottles of any one wine. Give your guests a variety of choices — it adds to the fun.
For gifting stemware, four different well-chosen styles can cover a great variety of wines.
Over many years of trial and error, I’ve gone from believing that one size fits all wines to thinking that there must be a special glass for every different type of wine grape and region.
More recently, I’ve hit a compromise, relying on just a few special stems for the main categories of wine.
Pick a smaller, rounded glass for sparkling, dry white and rosé wines. A slightly larger, less-rounded style will work for fruity reds such as gamay, grenache and pinot noir.
For robust reds like merlot, cabernet, syrah, tempranillo and zinfandel, go big with a tall glass that holds a generous pour.
And for sweet dessert wines, a thin, elegant glass will be perfect. Just avoid anything with a thick lip around the rim, and any glass that isn’t clear.
I queried some of our local winemakers what they preferred in their tasting rooms and homes:
Austrian-made Sophienwald is the choice of Amavi’s Jean-François Pellet and Va Piano’s Justin Wylie, particularly for Bordeaux varietals and blends. Riedels also get a nod of approval from Justin and Darcey Fugman-Small at Woodward Canyon. Riedel makes glasses in many different styles and prices, but the Ouverture works well in the winery’s tasting room, and costs a relatively modest $12.
“They work well for our wines, look nice and are durable. No real downside,” Fugman-Small explained.
Other brands that got good reviews were Eisch and Zalto.
For myself, it’s Gabriel Glas for light reds (about $30), Zalto for big reds (about $60) and the inexpensive Rona Oregon wine glass (about $7) for both white and sparkling wines.
Any of them would make fine wedding gifts for a new couple with a passion for food and wine.