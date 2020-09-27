Many harvest moons ago, Halloween was considered a holiday embraced by those who were considered less savory members of society.
All Hallows’ Eve, or All Saints’ Eve, is a celebration observed in many countries on Oct. 31, the eve of the Western Christian feast known as All Hallows’ Day or the Feast of All Saints.
Gaelic immigrants brought their Halloween traditions with them to North America and these old-world traditions were used to connect to community and strengthen neighborhood ties. Children took part in “guising” — a tradition of dressing in costumes and collecting treats of fruit, nuts or coins from neighbors.
Today, Halloween is no longer “kid stuff.”
In the last 15 years Halloween has become the largest growing holiday and the growth has been with adults participating in the spirit of the holiday dressing in costumes. Economic numbers show people are spending more dollars on Halloween than any other holiday on inside and outside decor.
Some of the traditional celebrations of Halloween have changed as well.
With the urban sprawl, community celebrations have been less focused on neighborhood trick or treating, hopping from house to house, and more on community gatherings for children and families. For adult gatherings, there is less focus on candy, and more focus on good wines and autumnal dinner parties, celebrated with neighbors and good friends.
As we look to the weeks ahead, there may be more changes on the spooky moon horizon, as COVID-19 quarantine may figure into how we celebrate this upcoming holiday.
Since mischievous and haunting visuals are a big part of Halloween, virtual Halloween parties could be the answer. Here are some local hair-raising tips on “spooky” wines and their seasonal food pairings.
TruthTeller Winery — The Miscreant Project 2018 White LieThe label for TruthTeller Winery is known for their frolicking jester. The mischievous court fool is now shadowed by a miscreant — a modern-day fellow who means no harm. Unlike his truth-telling counterpart, the Miscreant isn’t above lying to get his way.
TruthTeller Winery is owned and operated by Chris and Dawn Loeliger with son, Keith Whisenhunt, as the winemaker for the Miscreant Project.
The 2018 White Lie is a blend of 48% roussanne, 42% marsanne and 10% viognier.
The Miscreant doesn’t follow tradition and prefers to kick things up a bi. Try pairing White Lie, a Rhône-style blend, with cheesy jalapeno poppers, and a little wrapped snack cake for a crazy Halloween karaoke party. It’s no lie!
Dragon’s Gate Farmhouse Brewery — 2015 Headless RedJennifer and Adam Gregory, owners and brewers at Dragon’s Gate, are known for their farmhouse and Belgian-style ales.
Their new addition of Headless Red wine is a blend of 65% malbec and 35% petit verdot aged in neutral oak and bottled and produced by El Corazon Winery in the Walla Walla Valley.
The name takes a cue, of course, from Washington Irving’s “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” On the label the headless rider stands vigil over the vineyard with his — or her — trusty black steed seeking revenge on those who might intrude on the vines.
This hearty and inky dark blend holds up to a feast of wild bloody game and won’t trick you with a treat of chocolate peanut butter cups.
Jennifer Gregory says the sweet treat paired with a glass of Headless Red is a “Halloween delight!”
Los Rocosos Vineyards — 2018 Nine Moon Estate GSMThere are nine phases of the moon. As the old saying goes, “once in a blue moon.” Well, this Halloween a full blue moon will appear as illustrated on the label.
Roger Lemstrom, vigneron, hospitalier, musician, and dog owner of Los Rocosos Vineyards, located in the Rocks District American Viticultural Area of Milton-Freewater, has created a tradition of grenache, syrah, and mourvèdre that is reminiscent of the Côtes du Rhône region of France.
The fruity and herbal notes are a tasty match with a plate of spaghetti — think “bloody worms.”
Lemstrom remembers as a child seeing elderly women baking snickerdoodle cookies and making sticky pink popcorn balls for Halloween. Now as an adult, he can enjoy these treats with a glass of Nine Moon GSM.
Sleight of Hand Cellars — 2017 Spellbinder Red BlendUpon the first sip on the lips, this rich blend of 43% cabernet sauvignon, 42% cabernet franc, 10% merlot, and 5% syrah will surely bind a spell upon you.
The dramatic aromatics of fresh herbs and deep, earthy notes will remind you of an evening stroll in the cemetery. The dark plasma-colored red shows off the dark fruits of bing cherry, blackberry and black currants.
The Spellbinder can masquerade alone or it pairs well at a ghoulish dinner party featuring a platter of winged creatures like chicken or featuring the scaly beasts of the waters.
Trey Busch, co-owner and winemaker of Sleight of Hand Cellars, suggests a sweet pairing of the popular foiled chocolate kiss with a chalice of Spellbinder. It’s simply magical!
As always practice safety whether you’re behind the wheel or behind a mask — and hopefully a facemask, if needed.