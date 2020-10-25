Column by Paul Gregutt
Back in my golfing days, I was drawn to the many different accessories that claimed they could trim a stroke or two off my handicap. Given that my handicap was that I attempted to play the game at all, there were almost infinite options for some serious trimming.
So I dutifully purchased the latest in tees, gloves, balls, grips, calculators, putters, drivers, wedges, bags, umbrellas, shoes — you name it.
After one such trip to the golf shop, I guesstimated I’d cut so many strokes off my score I’d be just a stroke or two shy of qualifying for the PGA tour.
I mention this because along with golf, wine is also prone to numerous devices that promise to make your wine better. And I’ve seen some doozies.
Presto Wine is an old favorite — a slender package labeled “RED” that says “Magic crystals turn water into wine (just add sugar).”
Then there was the Wine Wand, a $500 swizzle stick with a crystal at one end that promised to “use natural energy to aerate wine.”
The Wine Clip was a magnetic doohickey that would attach to the neck of a wine bottle and “instantly enhance your wine experience.”
For sports fans there was the WineOvation battery operated corkscrew in the shape of a baseball bat, complete with a Seattle Mariners logo.
Far more practical gifts are truly useful accessories that will be appreciated by anyone who enjoys wine, from the grab-n-go supermarket shopper to the serious collector.
1. First and foremost — a good cork puller
It’s odd but true — even the most avid collectors rarely own a decent corkscrew.
Sure, they might have one of those things with the flip-up metal wings, or an expensive lever-style cork-puller from Rabbit or Screwpull, neither of which work well with composite or plastic corks.
A well-made, ergonomic, all-purpose waiters’ corkscrew is the one tool you must have and can’t have too many of.
You can find them for $5 to $10 at virtually any tasting room in town. One of my favorites was purchased at Walla Walla’s Maple Counter Cafe. You’ll want one that is double-hinged, making it easier to get longer corks out and has a Teflon-coated worm (the screw part).
Avoid thick metal worms, which tend to rout out the center of the cork. Otherwise this is the one style of cork-puller that will work on any corks — natural, composite or plastic.
At the high end of the spectrum, but invaluable for older wines with fragile corks, is the Durand, only found at thedurand.com. It’s not cheap at $125, but neither are valuable old wines.
This well-engineered device combines a corkscrew with an ah-so. Even the most fragile, crumbly old cork won’t shatter or push cork dust into the wine.
For the person who loves sparkling wine, a Champagne star would be most appreciated. Nothing is tougher to remove than a stuck Champagne cork, and this little gizmo does the job effortlessly.
2. Forget the aerator — gift a decanterYou can spend a lot of money on devices that aerate wine and promise to make it better. Mostly they just beat the heck out of your wine in order to get oxygen into it.
Young wines in particular may be in need of some breathing time, but going on a rampage with some sort of portable wind tunnel is not the way to do it.
The best solution is a decanter: the original aeration device.
A decanter is something everyone should have, and you can find nice ones in almost any antique shop and some wineries. Check the size because a lot of older decanters were made for spirits rather than wine, and won’t hold an entire bottle. Avoid any with chips, cracks or discolorations, and if it comes with a glass top be sure that it matches the decanter.
If you’re lucky and on a tight budget you can often find something quite workable at a thrift store. Wrap it up with a nice bottle of red wine and voila — a lovely gift.
3. Chill it and swill itGetting and keeping a nice chill on a white, pink or sparkling wine has inspired any number of devices, from hollowed-out concrete blocks to thermal wine buckets to stainless steel cooler sticks.
But the simplest is still the best — the Rapid Ice wine chiller from VacuVin. Rabbit makes one also and I found both online for $12-$25.
This is a re-usable sleeve that stores in your freezer and fits over a standard wine bottle. There is also a larger version for sparkling wines. It will bring a wine from room temperature down to about 50 degrees in 10 minutes.
4. A protective travel bag or pouch
Sooner or later we’ll all be able to travel freely again and any wine lover will appreciate a way to bring wine aboard a flight.
At the Walla Walla Regional Airport, Alaska Airlines allows one case of wine to fly free, and the best way to protect your wines while using that service is to pack them in a six- or 12-bottle Styrofoam shipper. Most local wineries will have them.
For more extensive travels, there are any number of pricy wine suitcases on the market, but if you just want to pack a gift bottle or two, there are a number of individual bubble-wrap pouches that can do the trick inexpensively.
The Bottle Shield Wine Protector ($16 for four), the Vinolock ($23 for six) and the Monkkino inflatables ($13 for 16) are among many available options.