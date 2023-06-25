Growing up in the country, driving a hay truck at 1 mph, I learned to dodge potholes and cows.
That experience proves handy on Wildhorse Creek-Pine Creek loop.
The loop takes me into the foothills of the Blue Mountains — leaving from Athena, Oregon, and returning to Weston.
Signs warn about dodging cows and log trucks. I see no log trucks. Two cows, though, seem eager to play Dodge ’em. Entertainment options are rare in the foothills.
Pavement extends a few miles into the mountains. Where Wildhorse Creek Road turns to gravel, a farmer tills a field for spring planting.
The warm, sunny day promises new beginnings after a colder than average late winter and early spring.
I roll down the Jeep window and relish the warmth.
The road follows snowmelt-fed Wildhorse Creek, excited water tumbling through basalt outcroppings.
Climbing ever higher, the road winds through pine forest, past homesteads where people are getting away from it all, or a lot of it all.
A mail carrier assigned this route must have a dream job most days. However, delivering credit card offers through deep snow and crusty ice would be a nightmare.
Getting out of the Jeep, overlooking a deep canyon, I hear wind ruffling towering pines. Beyond is the snowcapped Blue Mountain summit, where spring has yet to make an appearance.
Eventually, dodging a snow patch, I reach Pine Creek Road. The road right warns of a dead end. Consulting my map, I turn left, back toward civilization.
I play Dodge ’em with potholes — and ruts from the wet season. They are minor. The road is suitable for a sedan with limited clearance.
Reaching a high point, I begin to descend to the valley floor. Northern exposures are heavily forested. Southern exposures are grassy with spring flowers beginning to bloom.
Around one corner, I confront two Angus steers intent on playing Dodge ’em. I give them a wide berth.
Finally, zigzagging through forest, descending with each bend in the road, I reach Pine Creek and pavement. The road straightens.
Some farmsteads are neat as pins. Others are a hoarder’s paradise. Farm equipment and vehicle graveyards collect rust.
Many could tell stories of mountain roads, of adventures involving mudholes and grand views, of breaking down in a cloud of steam.
Eventually I reach McClean Road and enter Weston, built on the banks of Pine Creek.
The wild stream becomes tame for a moment, playing Dodge ’em with boulders and building foundations, before continuing its journey to the sea.
