This month’s clue: After visits to this Walla Walla institution, passes get stuck like Band-Aids to this light standard in the parking lot.

Last month’s clue: Through the native grasses and weeds, this monumental hilltop spire towers over the Walla Walla Valley.

Answer: The monument at Whitman Mission.

Last month’s winners:

Bill Allen

Susanne Altermann

Janice Ayres

Brenda Bernards

Rich Bernave

Anita Breit

Doris Cooper

Diana Erickson and Sofi Cruz

Mark Hodgson

Chris Howard

Tara Jackson

Liz Jessee

Heather Lee

Pamela McBride

Dottie Monahan

Karlene Ponti

Susan Queen

Jim Romine

Russ and Dottie Smith

Tim and Jeanne Thompson

Lorna Vance

Great job, everyone!

Contest Rules: If you have the answer, email it to lifestyles@wwub.com or mail it to Where in Walla Walla? P.O. Box 1358, Walla, Walla, WA 99362. Your name will appear on this page in next month's Lifestyles Magazine.

