Last month’s clue: A ribbon of bronze that harkens whimsically back to the days of the pioneers.
This month’s clue: This bronze raptor is anchored by law to a roof high above this small-town structure. {!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR
Answer: The large bronze sculpture “Large Covered Wagon” by Tom Otterness has been a Pioneer Park landmark since 2005.{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR
Last month’s winners:{!--p:BCJ Body Copy RR
Diana Erickson
Sofi Cruz
Doris Cooper
Marcia Wendler
Steve Singleton
Linda Thorne
Larry Hoof
Chris Howard
Tim and Jeanne Thompson
Pamela McBride
Christa Maiuri
Great job everyone!
