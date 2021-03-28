Summer could bring more opportunities for gathering and outdoor play. Memorial Pool passes are on sale. Details: Walla Walla Parks & Recreation, 509-527-4527, wwpr.us
Garden and science classes available online for grades K-5. Sustainable Living Center. Details: 509-524-5218, slcww.org
Little Theatre of Walla Walla offers online viewing of full performances of past shows. Also see behind the scenes, photo and poster galleries and director commentaries. Details: LTWW.org or 509-876-2316
“The Secret Life of the Forest” is available on demand. Webinars are often available. Blue Mountain Land Trust. Details: bmlt.org
Tuesday bird walks are continuing. Each week is in a different area. If the weather is bad, the event is canceled that week. Blue Mountain Audubon Society. Details: blumtn.org
The Museum Store and the Kinship Cafe (take-out only) are open at Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, Pendleton. Details: 541-429-7700, tamastslikt.org
Walla Walla University Music Department offers recordings of performances online. Walla Walla University Church. Details: wallawalla.edu
Fort Walla Walla Museum offers virtual tours, exhibits and events. Details: fwwm.org
Walla Walla University Drama Department presents virtual performances. Walla Walla University, College Place. Details: wallawalla.edu
Contra dances, now with virtual options on website. Details: fam.bmi.net
April 2-4
Spring Kick Off Weekend, limited festivities at local wineries, COVID-19 precautions taken. Details: wallawallawine.com
April 9-11
Valley Girls Barrel Racing Association Barrel Daze. 8 a.m., Walla Walla County Fairgrounds. Details: vgbra.org
April 20
Walla Walla Symphony presents a virtual concert, “A Little Night Music.” 7 p.m. Details: wwsymphony.org
April 24, 25
Napa Points Races. Walla Walla Dragstrip, Middle Waitsburg Road. Details: Facebook.com
April 29
Museum After Hours online with Zoom, guest speaker Steven Grafe, Maryhill Museum of Art. 5 p.m., Fort Walla Walla Museum. Details: fwwm.org
April 30-May 1
Annual Cattle Barons Weekend celebrates Ranching Heritage and supports the scholarship program. Pendleton Convention Center. Details: cattlebarrons.net/ or 541-969-9162.
