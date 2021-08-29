Fair cancellation

There was no shortage of action on the midway at the 2019 Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days. The fair was closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but county officials plan to open the event for 2021. Photo by Greg Lehman.

Please check websites or call ahead to ensure events are still happening and places are open. The situation can change quickly during a pandemic. You can also visit the Union-Bulletin’s website for current events at union-bulletin.com/calendar.

Things to Do

Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 NE Myra Road, is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. six days per week, closed Tuesdays. The museum will host the American Truck Historical Society’s Annual Walla Walla Truck Show on Sept. 18, from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Details: fwwm.org.

Gesa Power House Theatre is now open for live and screened shows, including actor-comedian Don Reed in his one-man show “East 14th” on Sept. 25. at 7 p.m. Details: phtww.org.

Little Theatre of Walla Walla is open for live shows. Details: ltww.org.

At the Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E. Alder St., has Mythical/Moveable Bluegrass Jams on the first Friday of every month, 7-9 p.m.; Dungeons and Dragons every Thursday afternoon, 2-5 p.m.; the library book club every third Wednesday, 12-1 p.m. Details: wallawallapubliclibrary.org.

Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, on Wildhorse Boulevard near Pendleton, is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Details: tamastslikt.org.

Weekly bird walks at Bennington Lake start at 8 a.m. each Tuesday in the parking lot overlooking the water. Blue Mountain Audubon Society. Details: blumtn.org.

Local Markets

Blue Mountain Station Co-Op Market and Nursery in Dayton is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 700 Artisan Way. Details: bluemountainstation.com.

College Place Farmers & Artisans Market. Every Thursday, Lions Park, 801 S.E. Larch Ave., 4-7 p.m. Continues until Sept. 30. Details: cpwa.us.

Milton-Freewater Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays at Orchard Park on South Main Street. Lasts until Sept. 29. Details: mffarmersmarket.org.

Walla Walla’s Downtown Farmers Market, Farmers Market Pavilion, 106 W. Main St., 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Runs through the end of October. Details: downtownww.com.

Events

Sept. 1: Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days, annual fair at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds, 363 Orchard St., begins Sept. 1 at 11 a.m. and ends on Sept. 5 at 11 p.m. Features rides, food, live entertainment and events such as the PRCA Rodeo. Tickets for entrance into the fair: $10 per adult and $5 per child or senior. Details: wallawallafairgrounds.com.

Sept. 4: The band Rogue Lobster will play downtown at First and Main from 5-7 p.m. as part of the Summer Concert Series. Dancehall Days will perform from 8-10 p.m. Details: downtownww.com.

Sept. 10: Wheelin’ Walla Walla Weekend, annual two-day car and motorcycle show. Held on Main Street, Sept. 10-11. Details: downtownww.com/wheelin-walla-walla.

Sept. 10: Columbia County Fair, Sept. 10-12 at the Columbia County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for kids and seniors. Details: facebook.com/columbiacountyfair.daytonwa or historicdayton.com/columbia-county-fair.

Sept. 11: Gary Winston and the Real Deal will play at First and Main as part of the Summer Concert Series from 4-6 p.m. The band will be followed by Michael Tomlinson, who will play from 7-9 p.m. Details: downtownww.com.

Sept. 19: Waitsburg Historical Society Fall Festival, Sept. 19, 11 a.m.-4 p.m, at the Bruce House Memorial Museum, 330 Main St. Food and live music will be available. Details: waitsburgcommercialclub.org or waitsburgmuseum.org.

Sept. 25: The American Cancer Society will host Picnic in the Park at Pioneer Park, 940 E. Alder St., 11 a.m.-9 p.m. The event is a Relay for Life fundraiser sponsored by Hayden Homes. Musicians, food trucks, wineries and craft vendors will be present. Details: secure.acsevents.org.

Don Reed in “East 14th.” Actor-comedian Don Reed will perform his one-man show “East 14th” at the Gesa Power House Theatre on Sept. 25. at 7 p.m. Tickets are available for $40. Details: phtww.org