Please check websites or call ahead to ensure events are still happening and places are open. The situation can change quickly during a pandemic. You can also visit the Union-Bulletin’s website for current events at union-bulletin.com/calendar.
Things to Do
Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 NE Myra Road, is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. six days per week, closed Tuesdays. The museum will host the American Truck Historical Society’s Annual Walla Walla Truck Show on Sept. 18, from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Details: fwwm.org.
Gesa Power House Theatre is now open for live and screened shows, including actor-comedian Don Reed in his one-man show “East 14th” on Sept. 25. at 7 p.m. Details: phtww.org.
Little Theatre of Walla Walla is open for live shows. Details: ltww.org.
At the Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E. Alder St., has Mythical/Moveable Bluegrass Jams on the first Friday of every month, 7-9 p.m.; Dungeons and Dragons every Thursday afternoon, 2-5 p.m.; the library book club every third Wednesday, 12-1 p.m. Details: wallawallapubliclibrary.org.
Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, on Wildhorse Boulevard near Pendleton, is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Details: tamastslikt.org.
Weekly bird walks at Bennington Lake start at 8 a.m. each Tuesday in the parking lot overlooking the water. Blue Mountain Audubon Society. Details: blumtn.org.
Local Markets
Blue Mountain Station Co-Op Market and Nursery in Dayton is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 700 Artisan Way. Details: bluemountainstation.com.
College Place Farmers & Artisans Market. Every Thursday, Lions Park, 801 S.E. Larch Ave., 4-7 p.m. Continues until Sept. 30. Details: cpwa.us.
Milton-Freewater Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays at Orchard Park on South Main Street. Lasts until Sept. 29. Details: mffarmersmarket.org.
Walla Walla’s Downtown Farmers Market, Farmers Market Pavilion, 106 W. Main St., 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Runs through the end of October. Details: downtownww.com.
Events
Sept. 1: Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days, annual fair at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds, 363 Orchard St., begins Sept. 1 at 11 a.m. and ends on Sept. 5 at 11 p.m. Features rides, food, live entertainment and events such as the PRCA Rodeo. Tickets for entrance into the fair: $10 per adult and $5 per child or senior. Details: wallawallafairgrounds.com.
Sept. 4: The band Rogue Lobster will play downtown at First and Main from 5-7 p.m. as part of the Summer Concert Series. Dancehall Days will perform from 8-10 p.m. Details: downtownww.com.
Sept. 10: Wheelin’ Walla Walla Weekend, annual two-day car and motorcycle show. Held on Main Street, Sept. 10-11. Details: downtownww.com/wheelin-walla-walla.
Sept. 10: Columbia County Fair, Sept. 10-12 at the Columbia County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for kids and seniors. Details: facebook.com/columbiacountyfair.daytonwa or historicdayton.com/columbia-county-fair.
Sept. 11: Gary Winston and the Real Deal will play at First and Main as part of the Summer Concert Series from 4-6 p.m. The band will be followed by Michael Tomlinson, who will play from 7-9 p.m. Details: downtownww.com.
Sept. 19: Waitsburg Historical Society Fall Festival, Sept. 19, 11 a.m.-4 p.m, at the Bruce House Memorial Museum, 330 Main St. Food and live music will be available. Details: waitsburgcommercialclub.org or waitsburgmuseum.org.
Sept. 25: The American Cancer Society will host Picnic in the Park at Pioneer Park, 940 E. Alder St., 11 a.m.-9 p.m. The event is a Relay for Life fundraiser sponsored by Hayden Homes. Musicians, food trucks, wineries and craft vendors will be present. Details: secure.acsevents.org.
