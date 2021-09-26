Please check websites or call ahead to ensure events are still happening and places are open. The situation can change quickly during a pandemic. You can also visit the Union-Bulletin’s website for current events at union-bulletin.com/calendar.
Things to Do
Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 NE Myra Road, is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. six days per week, closed Tuesdays. The museum will host an event via Zoom about the story of naturalist David Douglas on Oct. 28 from 5-6 p.m. Details: fwwm.org.
Gesa Power House Theatre will be hosting many events this month, beginning with the screening of the independent drama film “East of the Mountains” at on Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $10-$15. Details: phtww.org.
Little Theatre of Walla Walla is open for live shows. Details: ltww.org.
The Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E. Alder St., is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays, and is closed Sundays. The library has a monthly book club meeting the third Wednesday of every month, 12-1 p.m. Details: wallawallapubliclibrary.org.
Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, on Wildhorse Boulevard near Pendleton, is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Details: tamastslikt.org.
Weekly bird walks at Bennington Lake start at 8 a.m. each Tuesday in the parking lot overlooking the water. Blue Mountain Audubon Society. Details: blumtn.org.
Local Markets
Blue Mountain Station Co-Op Market and Nursery in Dayton is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 700 Artisan Way. Details: bluemountainstation.com.
Walla Walla’s Downtown Farmers Market, Farmers Market Pavilion, 106 W. Main St., 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Runs through the end of October. Details: downtownww.com.
Events
Oct. 3-4: George Winston will perform at the Gesa Power House Theatre at 2 p.m. Oct. 3 and 7 p.m. Oct. 4. Tickets are $45, and there will be collection baskets at the entrances for donations of canned food for the Blue Mountain Action Council. Details: phtww.org.
Oct. 8-9: The Seattle Rock Orchestra will play acoustic Led Zeppelin songs on Oct. 8 at the Gesa Power House Theatre. On Oct. 9, they will perform music from the psychedelic rock band Pink Floyd. Both concerts will last from 7-8:30 p.m. Details: phtww.org.
Oct. 15-16: The Walla Walla Guitar Festival’s 10th anniversary celebration, from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. at 6 W. Rose St. Tickets range from $35 for the Friday opening concert to $75 for all-day music on Sunday. Details: wallawallaguitarfestival.ticketbud.com/2021.
Oct. 16: The High Kings, a popular Irish Folk band, will play in a concert at the Gesa Power House Theatre from 7-8:30 p.m. A wait list is available for this sold-out show. Details: phtww.org.
Oct. 23: The Pink Floyd tribute band Pigs on the Wing will perform at the Gesa Power House Theatre from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. Details: phtww.org
Oct. 31: The stores in downtown Walla Walla and Dayton will participate in the annual Trick-or-Treating event. Merchants will hand out treats and candies to children dressed in costumes. Details: downtownww.com and historicdayton.com.
