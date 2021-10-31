Compiled by Trinity Pierce
Please check websites or call ahead to ensure events are still happening and places are open. The situation can change quickly during a pandemic. You can also visit the Union-Bulletin’s website for current events at union-bulletin.com/calendar.
Things to Do
Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 NE Myra Road, is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. six days per week, closed Tuesdays. In honor of Veterans Day, the museum will have free admission for military veterans and their spouses from Thursday, Nov. 11, at 12 p.m. to Sunday, Nov. 14, at 4 p.m. Details: fwwm.org.
Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., will have many films and performances this month, beginning with the “Matt Baker Comedy + Stunt Show” at 7 p.m. Nov. 6. Reserved seating tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for minors. Tickets are available online or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500. Details: phtww.org.
Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach St., is open for live shows, and there will be a performance of the play “See How They Run” by Philip King on Nov. 5, 6, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20 and 21. More information about tickets will be available on the website. Details: ltww.org.
The Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E. Alder St., is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays and closed Sundays. The library has a monthly book club on the third Wednesday of every month, 12-1 p.m. They also host weekly Dungeons & Dragons sessions every Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Details: wallawallapubliclibrary.org.
Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, on Wildhorse Boulevard near Pendleton, is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Details: tamastslikt.org.
Weekly bird walks at Bennington Lake start at 8 a.m. each Tuesday in the parking lot overlooking the water. Blue Mountain Audubon Society. Details: blumtn.org.
Local Markets
Blue Mountain Station Co-Op Market and Nursery in Dayton is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 700 Artisan Way. Details: bluemountainstation.com.
Events
Nov. 2: Law enforcement from College Place and Walla Walla will host a discussion called “Bridging the Gap” at the SonBridge Center for Better Living from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Topics include the challenges of reform laws and social injustice, and attendees will discuss how law enforcement operates and responds to resident calls and concerns within the Walla Walla Valley. Details: phtww.org.
Nov. 5: Blue Mountain Brix & Brew Benefit Auction in Dayton. The event features live and silent auctions, and funds are raised to support the operating costs for the Dayton Chamber of Commerce. Details: historicdayton.com/brix-brew-benefit-auction.
Nov. 5-7: Fall Release Weekend, focused on everything wine-related. Although the organizers of the event, the Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance, are unable to host large events, most wineries are holding individualized experiences and events. Details: wallawallawine.com/event/fall-release.
Nov. 6: The Walla Walla Public Library and Moonshadow Music will host a virtual Native American Focus Celebration via Zoom from 10-11 a.m. The event will feature crafts, stories and music to honor and celebrate Native American Heritage Month. Details: ubne.ws/libraryevent.
Nov. 11: Walla Walla’s annual Veterans Day Parade kicks off downtown at 11:11 a.m. The parade will feature a variety of floats and is free to the public. Details: downtownww.com/veterans-day-parade.
Nov. 12: Actor and comedian Don Reed performs his solo show “Semi-Famous” at the Gesa Power House Theatre at 7 p.m. Reed’s show will include a collection of stories from his time in Hollywood. Tickets $40, available online or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500. Details: phtww.org.
Nov. 18: Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 NE Myra Road, hosts a talk by Kate Kunkel-Patterson, Park Ranger at the Whitman Mission National Historic Site, from 5-6 p.m. The talk will be about the impact of the events that occurred at the mission in 1847, how those events have been historically portrayed and why it merits reexamination today. Details: fwwm.org.
Nov. 26: The Sing Reunited Benefit Concert Fundraiser for United Way of the Blue Mountains features Campbell Davis, grand prize winner of the Sing United contest from 6-8 p.m. at Gesa Power House Theatre. Details: uwbluemt.org.
Nov. 28-29: The Walla Walla Choral Society will perform “Our Songs of Joy” at the Gesa Power House Theatre at 3 p.m. Nov. 28 and at 7 p.m. Nov. 29 The choir will sing both traditional and popular holiday music to help usher in the holiday season. Tickets $20 for adults and $17 for youth. Details: phtww.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.