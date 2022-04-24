Things to Do
Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 NE Myra Road, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. six days per week, closed Tuesdays. In honor of Memorial Day, the museum invites military veterans their spouses to attend the museum for free from May 28 through 30. Details: www.fwwm.org.
Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N 6th Avenue, will host many musical performances and some movie screenings during May. Details: www.phtww.org. Little Theatre of Walla Walla is open for live shows. This month, there will be performances of the play “Terms of Endearment” by Larry McMurtry and James Brooks. Details: www.ltww.org.
The Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E. Alder St., is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, and is closed Sundays. The library has a monthly book club meeting the third Wednesday of every month, 12 to 1 p.m. There are also weekly Dungeons & Dragons sessions open to the public every Friday afternoon from 4 to 7 p.m. in the main reading room. All experience levels are welcome, although participants must be 10 and up. Details: www.wallawallapubliclibrary.org.
Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, on Wildhorse Boulevard near Pendleton, is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Details: www.tamastslikt.org.
Weekly bird walks at Bennington Lake start at 8 a.m. each Tuesday in the parking lot overlooking the water. Blue Mountain Audubon Society. Details: www.blumtn.org.
Local Markets
Blue Mountain Station Co-Op Market and Nursery in Dayton is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 700 Artisan Way. Details: www.bluemountainstation.com.
The Downtown Farmers Market will be open once again as of Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market will continue to be open every Saturday through the end of October. Details: https://www.downtownww.com/farmers-market.
Events
May 1: The Seattle Rock Orchestra will play a concert of music by Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn at the Gesa Power House Theatre on Sunday, May 1, at 2 p.m. Kate Dinsmore and Annie Jantzer will feature on vocals. Tickets are $50-$45. Details: https://phtww.org/show/seattle-rockorchestra-plays-patsy-cline-loretta-lynn/
May 2: Walla Walla Food Truck night will start up on Monday, May 2, from 5 to 9 p.m. There will be many different types of food trucks as well as live music, which starts at 6 p.m. Details: https://www.facebook.com/Wallawallafoodtrucknight
May 7: Walla Walla Public Library will celebrate El Dia de los Niños (Day of the Child) on Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be crafts and book reading, and tamales and fruta will be served on the lawn from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Details: https://www.wallawallapubliclibrary.org/
May 8: Fort Walla Walla Museum will bring life to Walla Walla’s first mayor, E.B. Whitman, in a presentation that will describe Whitman’s life story on Sunday, May 8, from 2 to 3 p.m. The mayor will be represented by local attorney and civic activist Daniel Clark. Details: https://www.fwwm.org/
May 11: The Gesa Power House Theatre will have a screening of the Royal Opera’s current production of “La Traviata” on Wednesday, May 11, at 6 p.m. The opera is set in 19th century Paris and focuses on a courtesan, Violetta, and her encounters with Alfredo and Germont. The opera will be nearly four hours long, and food and beverages are available for purchase. The screening is supported by Shakespeare Walla Walla. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Details: https://phtww.org/
May 13: Tamastslikt Cultural Institute will hold its 8th annual fundraiser, the Mammoth Cup Golf Tournament, on Friday, May 13. Teams can sign up for $380 ($95 per person). The price includes green fees, range balls, cart, tee prize and a sack lunch. There will also be the opportunity to sign up for a $10,000 hole in one. Registration is available on the Institute’s website. Details: https://www.tamastslikt.org/events/
May 14: Carla Giger, author of “Starbuck: The Little Town that Could,” will speak at Fort Walla Walla Museum on Saturday, May 14, from 2 to 3 p.m. Giger’s presentation will include numerous topics ranging from Starbuck’s beginning to what it is now. Giger’s book will be available for purchase. Details: https://www.fwwm.org/
May 15: Susan Matley will portray a survivor of the Whitman Massacre, Matilda Sager Delaney, in a Living History performance at Fort Walla Walla Museum on Sunday, May 15, from 2 to 3 p.m. Details: https://www.fwwm.org/
May 15: The Walla Walla Choral Society will perform a “Good Vibrations” concert at Gesa Power House Theatre on Sunday, May 15, at 3 p.m. and Saturday, May 16, at 7 p.m. The concert will feature songs from the 1960s from popular artists like the Beach Boys and Aretha Franklin. Tickets for the concert will be $20 for adults and $17 for youth under 18. Details: https://phtww.org/show/
May 20: The Little Theatre of Walla Walla will perform “Terms of Endearment” by Larry McMurtry and James Brooks and directed by Stacie Trego on Friday, May 20, Saturday, May 21, Friday, May 27, Saturday, May 28, Sunday, May 29, Friday, June 3, Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5. Information about tickets is available on their website. Details: www.ltww.org
May 20: Waitsburg Celebration Days will be held Friday, May 20, through Sunday, May 22. The community event will include a parade, live music, and auto show and much more. Details: https://www.facebook.com/WaitsburgCelebrationDays/
May 22: Fort Walla Walla Museum will host a Living History presentation about Herbet Niccolls, Jr., the youngest inmate to ever be incarcerated at the Washington State Penitentiary, on Sunday, May 22, from 2 to 3 p.m. Chuck Hindman will portray an older version of Niccolls.Details: https://www.fwwm.org/
May 26: Sherilyn Jacobson will speak at Fort Walla Walla Museum on Thursday, May 26, from 5 to 6 p.m. In honor of Memorial Day, Jacobson will share research that helped identify the names listed on the World War II memorial in front of the museum. Details: https://www.fwwm.org/
May 27: Dayton Days Parade & Rodeo will be hosted in Dayton on Friday, May 27, and Saturday, May 28, at the Dayton fairgrounds. There will be rodeo events, a parade, and food, craft and art vendors. Details: https://www.historicdayton.com/dayton-days
May 29: Fort Walla Walla Museum will tell the story of Fred Stine, a blacksmith and builder who eventually constructed the Stine House, on Sunday, May 29, from 2 to 3 p.m. Touchet businessman Charles Saranto will portray Fred Stine. Details: https://www.fwwm.org.
