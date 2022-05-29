Things to Do

Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 NE Myra Road, is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. six days per week,

closed Tuesdays. In honor of Memorial Day, the museum invites military veterans their spouses

to attend the museum for free from May 28-30. Details: fwwm.org.

Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N 6th Avenue, will host many musical performances and some

movie screenings during May. Details: phtww.org.

Little Theatre of Walla Walla is open for live shows. This month, there will be performances of

the play “Terms of Endearment” by Larry McMurtry and James Brooks. Details: ltww.org.

The Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E. Alder St., is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays, 10

a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays, and is closed Sundays. The library has a monthly book club meeting

the third Wednesday of every month, 12-1 p.m. There are also weekly Dungeons & Dragons

sessions open to the public every Friday afternoon from 4-7 p.m. in the main reading room. All

experience levels are welcome, although participants must be 10 and up.

Details: wallawallapubliclibrary.org.

Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, on Wildhorse Boulevard near Pendleton, is open Tuesday through

Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Details: tamastslikt.org.

Weekly bird walks at Bennington Lake start at 8 a.m. each Tuesday in the parking lot

overlooking the water. Blue Mountain Audubon Society. Details: blumtn.org.

Local Markets

Blue Mountain Station Co-Op Market and Nursery in Dayton is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. TuesdaySaturday, 700 Artisan Way. Details: bluemountainstation.com.

The Downtown Farmers Market will be open once again as of Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m.-1

p.m. The market will continue to be open every Saturday through the end of October. Details:

https://www.downtownww.com/farmers-market

Events

May 1: The Seattle Rock Orchestra will play a concert of music by Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn

at the Gesa Power House Theatre on Sunday, May 1 at 2 p.m. Kate Dinsmore and Annie Jantzer

will feature on vocals. Tickets are $50-$45. Details: https://phtww.org/show/seattle-rockorchestra-plays-patsy-cline-loretta-lynn/

May 2: Walla Walla Food Truck night will start up on Monday, May 2 from 5-9 p.m. There will

be many different types of food trucks as well as live music, which starts at 6 p.m. More

information will be available later. Details:

https://www.facebook.com/Wallawallafoodtrucknight

May 7: Walla Walla Public Library will celebrate El Dia de los Niños (Day of the Child) on

Saturday, May 8 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be crafts and book reading, and tamales and

fruta will be served on the lawn from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Details:

https://www.wallawallapubliclibrary.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/5437/60?curm=5&

cury=2022

May 8: Fort Walla Walla Museum will bring life to Walla Walla’s first mayor, E.B. Whitman, in

a presentation that will describe Whitman’s life story on Sunday, May 8 from 2-3 p.m. The

mayor will be represented by local attorney and civic activist Daniel Clark. Details:

https://www.fwwm.org/all-events/living-history-eb-whitman-2022

May 11: The Gesa Power House Theatre will have a screening of the Royal Opera’s current

production of “La Traviata” on Wednesday, May 11 at 6 p.m. The opera is set in 19th century

Paris and focuses on a courtesan, Violetta, and her encounters with Alfredo and Germont. The

opera will be nearly four hours long, and food and beverages are available for purchase. The

screening is supported by Shakespeare Walla Walla. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for

students. Details: https://phtww.org/show/live-cinema-la-traviata-opera/

May 13: Tamastslikt Cultural Institute will hold their 8th annual fundraiser, the Mammoth Cup

Golf Tournament, on Friday, May 13. Teams can sign up for $380 ($95 per person). The price

includes green fees, range balls, cart, tee prize, and a sack lunch. There will also be the

opportunity to sign up for a $10,000 hole in one. Registration is available on the Institute’s

website. Details: https://www.tamastslikt.org/events/

May 14: Carla Giger, author of “Starbuck: The Little Town that Could” will speak at Fort Walla

Walla Museum on Saturday, May 14 from 2-3 p.m. Giger’s presentation will include numerous

topics ranging from Starbuck’s beginning to what it is like now. Giger’s book will be available

for purchase. Details: https://www.fwwm.org/all-events/2021/12/30-mah-giger-mnaje

May 15: Susan Matley will portray a survivor of the Whitman Massacre, Matilda Sager Delaney,

in a Living History performance at Fort Walla Walla Museum on Sunday, May 15 from 2-3

Details: https://www.fwwm.org/all-events/living-history-matilda-sager-delaney-2022

May 15: The Walla Walla Choral Society will perform a “Good Vibrations” concert at Gesa

Power House Theatre on Sunday, May 15 at 3 p.m. and Saturday, May 16 at 7 p.m. The concert

will feature songs from the 1960s from popular artists like the Beach Boys and Aretha Franklin.

Tickets for the concert will be $20 for adults and $17 for youth under 18. Details:

https://phtww.org/show/ww-choral-society-good-vibrations-concert-20220515/

May 20: The Little Theatre of Walla Walla will perform “Terms of Endearment” by Larry

McMurtry and James Brooks and directed by Stacie Trego on Friday, May 20, Saturday, May

21, Friday, May 27, Saturday, May 28, Sunday, May 29, Friday, June 3, Saturday, June 4, and

Sunday, June 5. Information about tickets is available on their website. Details: www.ltww.org

May 20: Waitsburg Celebration Days will be held Friday, May 20 - Sunday, May 22. The

community event will include a parade, live music, and auto show, and much more. Details:

https://www.facebook.com/WaitsburgCelebrationDays/

May 22: Fort Walla Walla Museum will host a Living History presentation about Herbet

Niccolls, Jr., the youngest inmate to ever be incarcerated at the Washington State Penitentiary,

on Sunday, May 22 from 2-3 p.m. Chuck Hindman will portray an older version of Niccolls.

Details: https://www.fwwm.org/all-events/living-history-herbert-niccolls-2022

May 26: Sherilyn Jacobson will speak at Fort Walla Walla Museum on Thursday, May 26 from

5-6 p.m. In honor of Memorial Day, Jacobson will share research that helped identify the names

listed on the World War II memorial in front of the museum. Details: https://www.fwwm.org/allevents/2022/5/26-mah-jacobson

May 27: Dayton Days Parade & Rodeo will be hosted in Dayton on Friday, May 27 and

Saturday, May 28 at the Dayton fairgrounds. There will be rodeo events, a parade, and food,

craft, and art vendors. Details: https://www.historicdayton.com/dayton-days

May 29: Fort Walla Walla Museum will tell the story of Fred Stine, a blacksmith and builder

who eventually constructed the Stine House, on Sunday, May 29 from 2-3 p.m. Touchet

businessman Charles Saranto will portray Fred Stine. Details: https://www.fwwm.org/all