Things to Do
Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 NE Myra Road, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. six days per week, closed Tuesdays. Details: fwwm.org.
Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., will host many musical performances and some movie screenings during June. Details: www.phtww.org.
Little Theatre of Walla Walla is open for live shows. This month will feature performances of the play “Terms of Endearment,” by Larry McMurtry and James Brooks on June 3-5. Details: ltww.org.
The Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E. Alder St., is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, and is closed Sundays. The library has a monthly book club meeting the third Wednesday of every month, noon-1 p.m. There are also weekly Dungeons & Dragons sessions open to the public every Friday from 4-7 p.m. in the main reading room. All experience levels are welcome, although participants must be 10 and up. Details: wallawallapubliclibrary.org.
Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, on Wildhorse Boulevard near Pendleton, is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Details: tamastslikt.org.
Weekly bird walks at Bennington Lake start at 8 a.m. each Tuesday in the parking lot overlooking the water. Blue Mountain Audubon Society. Details: blumtn.org.
Local Markets
The Downtown Farmers Market at 106 W. Main St. in Walla Walla is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through the end of October. Details: downtownww.com.
The College Place Farmers & Artisans Market is open every Thursday from 4-7 p.m. through Sept. 29 at Lions Park, 801 SE Larch Ave. Details: ubne.ws/CPmarket.
Blue Mountain Station Co-Op Market and Nursery in Dayton is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, 700 Artisan Way. Details: bluemountainstation.com.
Events
June 1: Gesa Power House Theatre presents a Power House Movie screening of the documentary “Charm Circle” at 7 p.m. Oscillating between present day and decades-old home videos, filmmaker Nira Burstein returns to her childhood home — now crumbling from the inside out — to explore the circumstances in which her parents live. Details: phtww.org.
June 2-25: Walla Walla Chamber Music Festival — 2022 Summer Festival
June 3: Fort Walla Walla Museum has partnered with Walla Walla Public Schools to present Dia del Niño/Day of the Child. This theme is celebrated internationally to honor the children who represent the hopes and future of every community. This will be a free day of music, dancing, performances, community booths, games and children’s activities. The event will take place from 5-7 p.m. Museum admission is free and open to the community courtesy of sponsor Community Bank. Details: fwwm.org.
June 3-5: Tour of Walla Walla is a weekend-long bicycling racing event in and around Walla Walla. Friday is the road race in Waitsburg kicking off the weekend of competition with time trials that afternoon in Waitsburg. Saturday the criterium race takes place in downtown Walla Walla from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. The annual kids race is at noon. Sunday brings the final road race in Waitsburg. Details: tourofwallawalla.com.
June 5: Fort Walla Walla Living History event. Charles W. Phillips, portrayed by his grandson Dick Phillips, will be talking about his involvement with the conception of two major Walla Walla parks. Event will take place from 2-3 p.m. Details: fwwm.org.
June 6: Walla Walla Food Truck Night will happen each first Monday of the month from 5-9 p.m. Many different types of food trucks will be there as well as live music, which starts at 6 p.m. The event happens at 1120 E St., Walla Walla. Details: ubne.ws/WWfoodtruck.
June 7: The Walla Walla Chamber Music Festival presents more than 40 public performances annually, a majority of which take place in June. The festival series concerts are the centerpiece of the festival and are performed at Gesa Power House Theatre. The Festival Series One concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. Details: phtww.org.
June 8: Wine Country Concerts — ZZ Top at the new Wine Country Amphitheater in the Veterans Memorial Golf Course, 201 E. Rees Ave., Walla Walla. Details: winecountryconcerts.com.
June 10: Wine Country Concerts — Aaron Lewis at the Wine Country Amphitheater in the Veterans Memorial Golf Course, 201 E. Rees Ave., Walla Walla. Details: winecountryconcerts.com.
June 10: The Walla Walla Sweets will have their first home game of the season. Walla Walla Sweets are a collegiate baseball club in the West Coast League. Family-friendly entertainment, food and more. Details: wallawallasweets.com.
June 11: The 2022 Chamber Music Festival Series Two concert will take place at Gesa Power House Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Details: phtww.org
June 12: Fort Walla Walla Museum presents a living history event. Mountain man Joe Meek first entered the Oregon country in 1829, along with William Craig and Robert Newell. He was appointed U.S. marshal for the new Oregon Territory, which included the current states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho and parts of Montana and Wyoming. Event will be from 2-3 p.m. Details: fwwm.org.
June 18: The 2022 Chamber Music Festival Series Three concert will take place at Gesa Power House Theatre on Tuesday, June 18, at 7:30 p.m. Details: phtww.org.
June 19: Fort Walla Walla Museum brings to life Sam Black, Hudson Bay Company clerk. Sam Black was the master of Fort Nez Perce at the mouth of the Walla Walla River from 1825 to 1830. Because of him, we have a “vocabulary” of the Cayuse language that was the beginning of all later efforts to revive an extinct language; historians and anthropologists also gleaned other cultural and ethnographic information about regional Indian people from Black’s writings. Details: fwwm.org.
June 20: Food Truck Night in Milton-Freewater. Come enjoy food, friends and lovely weather on the lawn at Frasier Farm Museum’s food truck night every month through the summer and early fall from 5-9 p.m. at 1403 Chestnut St. Details: ubne.ws/MFfoodtruck.
June 25: The 2022 Chamber Music Festival Series Four concert will take place at Gesa Power House Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Details: phtww.org.
June 26: Fort Walla Walla Museum presents a Living History event. Lettice Millican was born in 1830, the oldest of 12 children. In 1843, her family headed west with a wagon train carrying 1,000 settlers. She was the first white woman to reside in the Walla Walla Valley after the Whitman tragedy, later marrying mill owner Almos Reynolds and becoming a public benefactor who made substantial gifts to Whitman College. Details: fwwm.org.
June 28: Wine Country Concerts — Lyle Lovett & Chris Isaak at the Wine Country Amphitheater in the Veterans Memorial Golf Course, 201 E. Rees Ave., Walla Walla. Details: winecountryconcerts.com.
June 29: Gesa Power House Theatre presents a Power House Movie screening of the documentary “Cat Daddies” at 7 p.m. This award-winning film contains heartwarming portraits of nine unique men navigating the unprecedented challenges of 2020 with the help of their feline friends. Details: phtww.org.
July 4: Walla Walla Union-Bulletin presents our annual Fourth of July in the Park on Monday, July 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Pioneer Park, 940 E. Alder St. in Walla Walla. This will be another fun-packed, family-friendly day of food, friends, local information booths and great entertainment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.