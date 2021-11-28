Compiled by Trinity Pierce
Things to Do
Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 NE Myra Road, is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. six days per week, closed Tuesdays. The museum will host an event featuring Carla Giger, author of “Starbuck: The Little Town that Could.” The event will discuss the history of Starbuck and will take place on Dec. 30 from 4-5 p.m. Details: fwwm.org
Gesa Power House Theatre will have a few different Christmas-themed shows, beginning with the screening of the family-friendly film “Ira Finkelstein’s Christmas” at on Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. Families can bring their children earlier to meet Santa Claus at 12:30 p.m. Tickets range from $8-12. Details: phtww.org
Little Theatre of Walla Walla is open for live shows. Details: ltww.org
The Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E. Alder St., is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays, and is closed Sundays. The library has a monthly book club meeting the third Wednesday of every month, 12-1 p.m. and features many events through the month. Details: wallawallapubliclibrary.org
Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, on Wildhorse Boulevard near Pendleton, is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Details: tamastslikt.org
Weekly bird walks at Bennington Lake start at 8 a.m. each Tuesday in the parking lot overlooking the water. Blue Mountain Audubon Society. Details: blumtn.org
Local Markets
Walla Walla’s Downtown Farmers Market has moved indoors for the season. The inside marketplace is open every Saturday through Dec. 11 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Showroom on Colville, 70 N. Coville St. Details: ubne.ws/indoormarket
The Walla Walla Valley Holiday Market is open Saturday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., in the Community Building at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds. There will be vendors selling a variety of handmade or homegrown goods. Details: ubne.ws/holidaymarket
Blue Mountain Station Co-Op Market and Nursery in Dayton is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 700 Artisan Way. Details: bluemountainstation.com
Events
Dec. 2: The annual Light Up the Avenue Parade in College Place returns. Join the city at 5 p.m. as staff turn on the holiday lights at the Municipal Campus, 625 S. College Ave., and all along College Avenue. The lighted parade will travel College Avenue from 10th Street to Whitman Avenue. Festivities conclude with a fireworks show at Fourth Street and Davis Avenue. Details: ubne.ws/cplights
Dec. 3: The Walla Walla Symphony will perform a special concert “’Tis the Season” at the Gesa Power House Theatre at 7 p.m. The symphony will spend the evening performing upbeat holiday music. Details: ubne.ws/tistheseason
Dec. 3-5: Holiday Barrel Tasting Weekend, organized by the Walla Walla Wine Alliance. Various wineries in the Walla Walla Valley will host events that include art, music, food, and of course, wine tasting. Details: ubne.ws/holidaybarrel
Dec. 4: The Downtown Walla Walla Foundation will once again present the annual Holiday Parade of Lights. There will be floats lit up with Christmas lights, and Santa Claus will also make an appearance. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. Details: downtownww.com
Dec. 23: There will be a live cinema screening of The Royal Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker” at the Gesa Power House Theatre at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults. Details: phtww.org
Dec. 30: Stand-up comedian Auggie Smith will perform at the Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center from 7-8:30 p.m. Smith has appeared on Comedy Central, Last Comic Standing, and he has performed at festivals around the country. Tickets are $20. Details: ubne.ws/auggiesmith
Dec. 31: Psychic comedian Peter Antoniou will perform from 7-9 p.m. at the Gesa Power House Theatre. The show will include a mix of comedy and mind-reading and will conclude with a New Year’s toast. Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for students. Details: phtww.org
Dec. 31: The Walla Walla Public Library and Moonshadow Music will host a virtual New Year’s Eve Countdown party via Zoom at 11:30 a.m. The event will feature crafts, stories and music, and will end with a countdown to NOON. Participants can pick up an activity bag for the event from the library the day before. Details: ubne.ws/countdown
