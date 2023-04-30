The Facebook lady was adamant: "Dixie is not in the Palouse!!!!!"
Who would have thought a pretty picture of the hills near Dixie, posted on the Photography of the Palouse page, could have sparked controversy?
The map she provided showed the Palouse extending southward to the Snake River.
The borders, going clockwise, included Genesee, Idaho, in the Southeast, Washtucna in the Southwest, Sprague in the Northwest and Spangle in the Northeast.
The Palouse River, running east to west before bending south, rules the middle.
So what to call the hilly section south of the Snake? How about “Walouse,” a combination of Walla Walla, the closest city to the breakaway region, and Palouse.
“Rhymes with caboose,” a coworker at a Minnesota publishing house reminded us constantly.
A proud native of the region, she used to go around singing Loretta Lynn’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” except replacing “coal miner’s” with “wheat rancher’s.”
Wheat Rancher’s Daughter had a lot to be proud of.
The Palouse, and its southern cousin, the Walouse, are known as the Northwest’s bread basket, with sumptuous rolling hills and harvests on slopes that make a flatlander’s heart skip a beat.
For a tour of the Walouse, drive Highway 12 toward Pasco. At Nine Mile Canyon Road, head northeast. Then freelance your way east.
Or start at Walla Walla, Dixie, Waitsburg or Dayton and head north into the rolling hills.
A good map helps — I prefer the Delorme — to make sure you avoid dead-ends.
What you’ll find on these slow-speed, meandering explorations is windswept hills in varying moods depending on light.
Driving “the dunes” on roads less traveled, you’ll see weathered old houses and barns, some beyond repair, lone trees, skyscapes filled with moody clouds and maybe, since it’s spring, a rainbow.
You might even find a cow using an old house for shelter.
Viewed from on top, the hills look like giant waves in an ever unfolding sea.
Cloud shadows race. Heaven meets earth.
You’ll see towering silos kissed at sunrise, and tidy farmsteads tucked into shadowed hollows at sunset.
You might even see a Walouse moose. Some are known to hang out along the Touchet River.
It’s like driving through a quilt show. A patchwork of fields stretches to the horizon. Textures are rich, colors blended.
Green velvet dominates in spring. Later in summer, golds and browns alternate in horizontal stripes.
Here and there, old trucks and other abandoned farm equipment rusts along the roadside. Take a moment to imagine these dinosaurs in their prime.
The roller coaster ride of the Walouse is an ideal diversion when you have time to drive slow and see the sights. You never know what you might find over the next hill or around the next corner.
