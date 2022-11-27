A lot of grownups around the Walla Walla Valley are more than happy to share their favorite children’s Christmas books, passing them down to the next generation of kids.
Drop by a local bookstore or library, and chances are they are eager to help youngsters navigate the many selections available on their shelves with countless more online.
An opportunity to talk about children’s Christmas books brought smiles to the faces of both Julie Aichele and Jan Roskelley, while on duty at Book & Game Co. in downtown Walla Walla, even as early waves of customers began trickling in not long after doors opened on a chilly Saturday morning Nov. 12.
Asked her five favorites, in no order, Aichele included “Snowmen at Night,” by Caralyn Buehner; “Christmas Treasury,” by Jan Brett; “The Night Before Christmas,” by Clement C. Moore; “The Snowy Day,” by Erza Jack Keats; and “The Donkey’s Song: A Christmas Nativity Story,” by Jacki Kellym.
“The Polar Express,” by Chris Van Allburg, was another Aichele ranked with her favorites.
“Most of them bring up fond memories,” said Aichele, who also purchases of games Book & Game.
Classics like “The Night Before Christmas” have been republished over the years in different editions, so Aichele was sure to endorse the Little Golden Book version (1949).
“Growing up, my mom and dad would read me ‘The Night Before Christmas,’” she said. “And this became some of my son’s all-time favorites.”
In addition to gleeful rhythms, many children’s Christmas books offer unforgettable storytelling accompanied by colorful art.
“In some of them, the illustrations are amazing,” Aichele said. “Jan Brett’s (books) are definitely my favorite go-to’s. Honestly, hands down, as far as I’m concerned, she is Christmas books. Definitely my favorites.”
“The Mitten” and “The Nutcracker,” both by Brett, were listed by Roskelley among her favorite children’s Christmas books.
She also included “The Night Before Christmas” — only a more recent version, illustrated by Charles Santore — as well as “Mr. Willowby’s Christmas Tree,” by Robert E. Barry, and “Stopping By The Woods On A Snowy Evening,” by Robert Frost.
Roskelley talked about her family reading “The Night Before Christmas” aloud each year together with their neighbors.
Her favorites feature illustrations and stories Roskelley described as adorable, not to mention fun.
“The Mitten” was one she especially liked.
“It’s a Ukrainian story so it’s kind of poignant right now,” Roskelley said.
Not far from Book & Game, at the Walla Walla Public Library on East Alder Street, staff members were excited to share their favorite children’s Christmas stories.
“Reading ‘The Polar Express’ was always a Christmas tradition when I was younger,” Library Director Erin Wells said. “We rarely had snow during Christmas back home, but this book was exciting and magical and always helped me get into the holiday spirit.”
Liz George, over in the library’s Young People’s section, also named “The Polar Express” her favorite.
“When ‘The Polar Express’ pulls up, everyone is welcome,” she said. “It does not depend on belief, culture, or ethnicity. We can all climb aboard.
“Santa Claus is the wonder, the magic, the belief of life. And though as we grow up, and we understand life differently, a jingle from a silver bell at Christmas brings us back to that essential belief.”
Meanwhile, the staff of library technicians chimed in.
Mary Lubbers went with “Eloise at Christmastime,” by Kay Thompson.
“Eloise is such a chaotic little girl,” Lubbers said. “I think I liked — and still like — how she just does whatever feels the best in the moment, with her heart always in the right place.
“There was also something incredibly glamorous about living at a fancy hotel called The Plaza that appealed to my 5-year-old self.”
Annie Yetmez celebrates both Christmas and Hanukkah with her family, so her selections included “How The Grinch Stole Christmas!” by Dr. Suess as well as “Honeyky Hanukah,” by Woody Guthrie.
“’How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’ brings back great childhood memories,” Yetmez said, “with iconic art, a broadly inclusive story of redemption, a brilliantly non-preachy message of anti-commercialism — and it rhymes.
“It’s truly ‘The Night Before Christmas’ of the 20th century.”
As for “Honeyky Hanukah”:
“A text adaptation of song lyrics originally written by Woody Guthrie in the 1940s, when he collaborated with his Jewish mother-in-law in Brooklyn during the height of his creative production,” she said. “It was re-discovered by his daughter Nora and set to music by the klezmer group The Klezmatics.”
Yetmez described how the picture book, illustrated by Dave Horowitz, imagines Woody Guthrie’s delight in the Hanukah traditions and appreciation for them.
“It’s a great kids book to share in our multi-faith family — and a gem for klezmer lovers,” Yetmez said.
Yvette Selfa was thrilled to talk about “’Twas Nochebuena,” by Roseanne Greenfield Thong.
“A fun Spanglish story about preparing for Christmas Eve,” she said. “I love this book because, in my Hispanic culture, we have always celebrated on Christmas Eve. From making tasty food like tamales and cookies, and decorating and singing songs.
“This book is a fun way to introduce other children to the rich culture and traditions of Nochebuena.”
Emiley Onaya opted for both “The Miracle of St. Nicholas,” by Gloria Whelan with illustrations by Judith Brown, and “The Night of Las Posadas,” by Tomie dePaola.
“Two of my many favorite Christmas books at the library,” she said. “These books share touching stories from two different traditions, each revealing a special miracle of the season, each inspiring in their own gentle ways.”
“The Mitten” also touched library technician Lindsay Tebeck.
“When the holidays are around the corner, I reach for ‘The Mitten,’” she said. “Beautiful winter landscapes. The story is about a young boy who loses his freshly knitted mitten while on a snowy hike. The woodland animals, one after another, climbed right in to the lost mitten until suddenly ... well, you’d have to read it to find out.
“The richly illustrated snowy pines and whimsical page embellishments get me ready for winter every time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.