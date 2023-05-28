Not having a green thumb and not excited about spring cleaning, I hit the road, wife Wonder in tow.
It’s time to celebrate — and not just the ability to cleverly avoid the to-do list.
Another winter has been survived. It’s time to welcome in the season of calves, lambs, frolicking fillies and rousing thunderstorms.
Time to welcome the sounds of the season: birds singing, bees buzzing, frogs croaking, wind rustling in trees, hungry lawnmowers chewing tasty grass.
We hit “the road more traveled” for Waitsburg and Prescott. And what a fine road it is. Past Dixie, we climb over Minnick Pass, snowcapped Blue Mountains to our right, and drop into the rolling wheat country surrounding Waitsburg.
Usually, when traveling alone, I seek “the road less traveled.” I love nothing better than to see where a lonely gravel road leads.
With Wonder along, I am more civilized and stick to pavement.
In Waitsburg, we get out to stretch our legs along the tidy Main Street. An old bicycle used as street art catches my eye. It’s out front of a cozy gift shop containing assorted treasures. We chat up the artist owner and enjoy viewing her whimsical collage art.
However, this day the sun is out — and not overbearing. We are neither freezing nor melting. The outdoors calls.
Besides, the owner, after giving us Waitsburg options, has told us about an eating establishment in Prescott.
“It’s a dive, but the food is great,” she says. “And the price is right.”
That’s music to my ears — and wallet. We drive the eight miles to Prescott, roaring along the lightly traveled highway at 65 mph. Barns sunbathe. The Touchet River is a silver ribbon.
Arriving in Prescott, we find the cafe, across the street from the volunteer fire department with its distinctive red bell.
Our table near the door is well lit. We have plenty of elbow room. The waitress is friendly.
Splitting a cheeseburger, we listen to the other diners. Some are talking about winters spent in the sunny southland, others about riding their motorcycles for the first time this spring.
Happily full, we stroll about the blink-twice-and-you’ll-miss-it town.
To the north, beyond a tree-lined street, the Skyrocket Hills loom. Greens low down give way to golds drawing eyes to a lofty summit.
Farther on, a squirrel catches my eye. With sticky feet, it crosses the street doing an electric line high-wire act.
Homes proudly display American flags. Silver silos stand at attention, storing grain for shipment far and wide.
Skeleton trees await sprouting leaves.
Having walked around the block, I step into the Prescott Plaza, a small outdoor concert space, enjoying the shadows dancing on the walls. I imagine summer here. A concert or play is being staged as the blaze of day gives way to the warm yet soothing relief of evening.
Even in midtown, it’s quiet and peaceful.
Suddenly I hear a roar. The two motorcyclists, hunger sated, have started their machines. They roar out, turning west on the highway. Soon they pick up speed to 65 mph, rumbling away — one more sound announcing the arrival of spring.
