Not for just fit for the traditional jam role of a thin topping on toast or a mere accompaniment to peanut butter, Jennifer Kleffner’s Farmhouse Jams at Miles Away Farm are summer personified all year long in small round jars.
The rich and complex flavors of perfectly ripe fruit and berries cooked down with minimal sugar evoke warm summer days and the goodness of the earth. So delicious and so expressive of the fruit they were made from, they are often eaten out of the jar with a spoon or used liberally on pancakes, salmon and, yes, toast, transforming the mundane into an occasion.
Miles Away Farm sits on land that was originally part of the Blalock Fruit Orchard in the late 1880s. It’s now a small mixed-use environmentally friendly farm of 4 acres with chickens and sheep, as well as tomatoes, peppers and heirloom onions. This plot of land has excellent soil that has been under continuous production for more than 100 years.
In 2016, Jennifer Kleffner diversified and used the land further by making jams from some of the fruit and berry varieties on the farm: plum, apricot, pear and raspberries.
Kleffner supplements her small harvest and variety with local fruit from farmers she knows.
“I want it to be local fruit and know the person who grew it,” Kleffner said.
All fruit is harvested at the peak of ripeness.
As fruit is harvested, it is frozen in batch-sized bags for use as the season progresses.
The jam room is in a homemade commercial kitchen, located over the garage. Half of the room is dedicated to making soap and skin care products and the other half food products like herb and spice mixes and the jams.
Each focus has dedicated equipment and utensils.
On any day the kitchen is in use, the spicy, sweet or pungent aromas filling the air are so rich and transporting they could be bottled themselves. Each smell or whiff is a heavenly aromatherapy experience or a refuge in the nostalgia of grandparents’ kitchens.
The jam is made in small, 18-jar batches as the jam is prone to burning in larger, deeper pots. Each batch takes about 1 1/2 hours to process, not counting the harvest time.
Kleffner said her jams are technically fruit spreads, as there is a greater proportion of fruit than sugar in each type with about 33% less sugar than regular jams.
She prefers low-sugar recipes so the rich and complex flavors of the fruit and berries can stand out above the sweetness.
Kleffner said she wants the jams “to be fruit forward and the fruit flavors to dominate.”
Her endeavor in commercial jam making was generated from making more jam each year than she and her husband could eat or give away to friends.
Always looking to diversify the farm or create value added products from what she grows to extend her product range and season of availability, jams were a perfect fit.
For nine years, Kleffner had a stall at the weekend Downtown Walla Walla Farmer’s Market.
When asked what jams people’s favorites were, she said, “whatever I had out to taste that day.”
Kleffner said she “loves it when jams become part of people’s morning routine.”
Her jams are available on her website, through Hayshaker Farm, Frog Hollow Farm, and Welcome Table Farm and at Blue Mountain Station in Dayton.
She related how a woman at a farmer’s market bought a jar for her mother.
After tasting it, the mother said, “this is what jams should taste like” and bought four more jars.
Kleffner likes to make jams that are fun or evoke nostalgia.
A big seller is blueberry-lemon. It has lemon zest mixed with the blueberries. Its bright flavor shouts.
Strawberry-rhubarb is another jam that fits in the traditional and nostalgic category and is like pie in a jar.
A personal favorite of Kleffner’s is spiced plum. Spices like steeped cinnamon, allspice, cardamon and black pepper combined with orange zest pick up the sweet, rich plum flavor and make a spectacular combination.
A new unusual flavor is apricot-habanero. Not too hot, but enough to warm the mouth, this jam is great used also as a glaze on salmon or with cheese and crackers.
Peach-raspberry jam has all the vivid flavors of raspberries, plus the rich sweetness of peaches.
Another peach favorite is vanilla-peach. Made from local, ripe peaches and vanilla extract, this desert-quality jam tastes like a peach crossed with butterscotch candy and is amazing on vanilla ice cream or gingerbread.
For ginger lovers there is nectarine-ginger, a lively combination resulting from a suggestion from the woman on the farm where Kleffner buys the nectarines. It has both fresh and powdered ginger.
A fall favorite are the apple and pear butters. Cooked down to a smooth butter-like consistency, and with little sugar added, these rich jam flavors are each highlighted with brown sugar and spices like allspice, nutmeg, and orange zest to provide balance. They combine well with cheese.
For sandwiches, burgers, on eggs or with cheese and crackers, the tomato jam is a real treat. Slightly spicy from chili flakes, and with a touch of grated ginger, cinnamon and cloves this jam has a place at every meal.
Sweet and sour cherry, just apricot, and triple berry jams all transcend the confines of their respective jars and linger in memory.
Kleffner’s Farmhouse Jams are far from the ordinary and allow the ripe fruit and berries they are made from to sing.