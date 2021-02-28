Story by Kate Frey
In 1864, Brewster Ferrel came to Walla Walla on a wagon train from Ohio and settled to farm on land resting on the glowing gold foothills of the Blue Mountains on what is now aptly called Scenic Loop Road, where many now go to watch gorgeous sunsets unfold over the sweeping valley.
Now, six generations later, the ranch is still being farmed with an eye to the future by Greg Ferrel, and Gary Ferrel’s eldest son, Dustin.
The family doesn’t know Brewster Ferrel’s motivation for settling where he did, but he chose some of the best dryland fields in the area and the United States. With deep, moisture-holding soil, cooler temperatures and high rainfall for the region — 20-24 inches — the 1,250-acre farm produces high yields and is still able to support two families.
Though the farm had mostly been a wheat ranch, in 1986 Greg and Gary’s father, James Ferrel, tried growing garbanzo beans (also called chickpeas), then an experimental crop. They did well, and Ferrel realized that these pulses were a valuable rotation crop for the ranch.
Now they are rotated with wheat every three years to break pest and disease cycles and replenish nitrogen in the soil, lessening the need for fertilization after wheat crops.
Now the ranch produces seed wheat for growers, commercial wheat and Kabuli garbanzos: a large-seeded type that is dried or canned whole, the tailings of which are ground into hummus, flour or even added to pet food. Sometimes dry green peas are grown.
Weed control has always been a priority, and keeping fields weed-free enables clean seed for growers. When crops are not mature enough for equipment to enter the fields, it is rogued, or hand-weeded, a process that involves walking through fields and hand-pulling weeds.
The garbanzos are planted in April and May and harvested in August and September. Deep rooted and with a taproot, they thrive on the moisture captured in the soil from winter rains and snow and require no irrigation. As roots grow and the moisture recedes, the roots follow it. The taproots also act to break up any soil compaction, keeping soils porous.
Peas are planted in March and April and harvested in July and August. Winter wheat is planted primarily in October and harvested in July and August. Yields measure about 100 bushels an acre. The long, warm and dry summers allow for an early, usually trouble-free harvest in time to prepare fields for fall planting.
In the past 20 years, the Ferrels have shifted from tilling the soil between crops to no-till or minimum tillage, called conservation tillage. Crop residue was formerly burned as in much of the region, but now excess residue is bailed and sold as straw.
Formerly incorporated into the soil, the remaining stubble is now left to protect it from wind and rain erosion, and the roots increase the organic matter content of the soil, allowing better water percolation and retention, boosting yields besides saving tractor time and fuel.
In April 1991, James Ferrel started Blue Mountain Seed in Walla Walla, which Gary Ferrel now manages. The seed mill has a storage capacity of 13 million pounds of product and buys pulses from area growers.
There chickpeas are separated by size and precision graded. The company sells them to both domestic and overseas markets.
It was not until 1999 that garbanzos were really established as a commodity crop in the Walla Walla Valley. Now 20% are sold domestically to packagers and canneries in California and Oregon and 80% sold internationally mostly to Europe and the Middle East. Gary describes garbanzos as very nutritious and healthy and importantly a very affordable, high-protein food source for nutritionally challenged people in the Middle East.
Ponderosa pines have been planted for wildlife on the higher rocky areas of the farm and are in the U.S. Department of Agriculture Conservation Reserve program.
Gary and Greg grew up working on the farm and have many fond memories of it and family members such as their grandmother, who lived on the farm almost 75 years. Their father, James, always told them the land and farm are a treasure, something to be preserved. The brothers feel the same way and have a deep, personal connection to it and like to think about the family members who once lived there.
That the farm is far more than just a business is evident in the careful stewardship practiced on the land to protect and enhance it for generations to come. Little did Brewster Ferrel know, in 1864, that crops from the farm in Walla Walla would feed people across America and the other side of the world over 150 years later.