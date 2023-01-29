Rites make mighty good glue ─ at least many married couples say so.
Sometimes, however, between the proposal of marriage and nine yards of lace, reality intrudes, as do financial and family obstacles.
The COVID-19 virus and super spreader events over the past two years brought forth a bloom in elopements and small weddings of fewer than 50 guests as couples wed in concentrated ceremonies, sidestepping ─ out of necessity ─ big guest lists, gyrating dinner dances and innumerable vendors to line-up, coordinate and pay.
And, says Kate Bonderman, a regional wedding and party planner. “The trend of micro weddings is not going away. Elopements just took off. People have seen what these small gatherings can be. You get more for your money.”
At the same time, Bonderman emphasizes that wedding celebrations of any magnitude should not be taken lightly. “For some of these women this is the biggest party they’ll ever have for themselves.”
In central and eastern Washington, The accoutrements of weddings with 150 guests range in price from $20,000 to $50,000 with the average wedding costing around $35,000.
“Pinterest is where realism goes to die,” says Bonderman, currently of the Tri-Cities but born in Walla Walla. “People think Do-It-Yourself means cheaper. Not so.”
But there is a way to have the impetus of ceremony, the ambiance of a wedding rite, and memorable photographs ─ but in microcosm.
A couple can buy an elopement package at a lovely place for about $3,000, plus a lodging tab.
Eloping generally is understood as a ceremony of marital commitment through speaking aloud vows of intention by an adult couple under the aegis and impetus of a legal officiant, a filed wedding license within the state, plus an adult witness.
That is the minimum required to take part in the ancient, sacred tradition of human couples’ contractual commitment to build an exclusive life and legacy together, to be an official family unto themselves in the eyes of American custom and law.
“I eloped,” says Bonderman, 36. “It’s 100 percent more relaxed. We don’t have so many moving parts. Totally chill.”
Among a few venues in Central Washington, there is one elopement and small-wedding domain a world apart, just down the road, up a hill and into a mansion amid cherries and grapes.
Cameo Heights Mansion is an inn near Touchet that’s only 25 miles from Walla Walla, 22 miles from Pasco and 132 miles from Yakima.
Its rural locale does not mean less luxury or glamour, quite to the contrary.
What it does mean also is privacy and “a place to come to focus on each other,” says Bonderman, the mansion’s dedicated elopement and wedding coordinator.
“Every bride that comes through the door also gets me, I do all the decorating and styling and with a ‘day of’ coordination. It takes a certain kind of personality, especially dealing with elopements because it’s so personal to them.”
“The point of getting married gets lost in some of those big weddings,” she reflects. “Gets lost in food, decorations, getting drunk and having all your friends there when the reality is you’re committing your lives to each other. This allows for bonding. Elopements are my favorite things to do.”
From Cameo Heights’ 400-acre perch above the Walla Walla River, its hotel and restaurant and more than two dozen staff members specialize in romance and aim for a smooth ceremony for engaged couples.
Still, because the inn is a bed and breakfast and restaurant, such means cool segues of its spaces, including a sweeping patio and swimming pool and a grand staircase with special events including wedding-vow renewals.
Generally speaking, Bonderman explains, the resort is for adults only, unless a wedding or other celebrative party rents out the entire inn for a weekend.
Most of her eloping couples are older than 30 but in September a young military couple eloped there.
The mansion has seven differently themed suites on three floors ─ two of which include disability access ─ bride and groom bathrobes and personal care sundries, plus a small movie theater, a game room, late night pizza and s’mores bars, a hot tub, massage therapists on call, and more fun and games the innkeepers provide when ordered.
The inn and its chef serve wine, beer, champagne-styles and nonalcoholic drinks, even if hosting a bigger wedding, which maxes out at 50 guests.
No hard alcohol, in general. “We don’t want 150 people here throwing up in the bushes,” Bonderman says.
She’s seen any number of festivities of all sizes in her six years as a party and wedding planner in the region.
Before that she was a recording artist, the country music singer-songwriter known as Kate Turner.
Besides touring nationally, she performed at Walla Faces in downtown Walla Walla before it closed.
But then she eloped with another musician, bore two sons, now ages four and two, and loves what she does presently because so much of her planning can be accomplished in advance and remotely from home.
Cameo Heights used to have several wedding planners but under the new ownership of Larry and Stacy Wood over the past year, Bonderman stepped into an exclusive arrangement as its ceremony coordinator.
“This fell into my lap,” she says with characteristic enthusiasm.” I am so grateful. It’s a dream gig. I didn’t tell anyone for two months.”
Cameo’s elopement package provides fresh flowers from a local florist arranged in whatever colors the couple wants, including a boutonniere and bridal bouquet; a compatible officiant based on input from the couple, which can include religious overtones; a professional photographer; champagne toasts; a petite wedding cake and a seven-course dinner for two; plus access to all the amenities of the inn as guests in a reserved suite, which is required for at least one night.
Brides can make extra arrangements with Bonderman for a hair and make-up expert, playlists or musicians.
Everyone, including select officiants from Uniquely I Do, works under the coordination of Bonderman, whose fee is included in Cameo’s package.
“All you have to bring is your dress,” says Bonderman. “We figure it out, we can problem solve. A good wedding planner will help you organize all your thoughts.”
She is familiar with party suppliers in the region and is dedicated to using local vendors.
She is incredulous that major wedding web sites such as The Knot completely overlook Central Washington’s wealth of local officiants, bakers, florists, equipment vendors and venues for weddings of any size.
Elopement ceremonies can be held in the middle of the week, at any time of day, either outdoors, weather allowing, or in front of the fireplace in the living room.
In winter Cameo entertains three to five elopements a month. An elopement means just a marrying couple, though exceptions can be made for up to 10 guests.
But Boardman says much depends on the guest stream at the inn. “Events take up time. Events take up space.”
“I’m kind of cut out for this,” she says, “I like to be direct but I’m thoughtful.”
