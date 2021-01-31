Set the scene: It’s early September. It’s 85 degrees, but a slight breeze is keeping everybody in the crowd cool.
The bride and groom lean into each other and share a kiss and everyone cheers.
The merrymakers make their way to the reception in the middle of aged trees and new vines.
Wine flows, smiles grow and love abounds.
A golden sunset envelopes the wedding with picture-perfect light and the photographer leans in to get the perfect shot of the couple holding hands, gazing toward the fading light.
It’s the ideal wedding, in their ideal location — Walla Walla.
If you’ve lived in Walla Walla for some time, maybe this was your wedding, or maybe it was for someone you know.
That idyllic scene is exactly what people are looking for when they pay to have their wedding in the Walla Walla Valley, said wedding planner Kasey Davenport.
Davenport, who runs Kasey D Weddings, said about 99% of her weddings are not for local couples.
“I actually moved here in 2016 and I plan primarily destination weddings,” Davenport said.
Davenport’s wedding planning venture is just one element of her career as she’s also part of a family affair that includes the Boyer House bed and breakfast on the corner of Boyer Avenue and North Clinton Street and now Kinhaven Winery & Vineyard at 1050 Merlot Drive among Walla Walla’s south side vine lands.
Davenport’s first real wedding season was in 2017 after beginning bookings in 2016. From there, up until the COVID-19 pandemic, Davenport watched the wedding market “change dramatically,” she said.
“High-end destination weddings have come into the market more so in the past couple years,” Davenport said, mainly having to do with the addition of Eritage Resort & Restaurant and the expansion of the Abeja Winery & Inn.
Before then, Davenport didn’t have very many “in the vineyard” locations, aside from Basel Cellars, which was just recently purchased by the same group that owns Eritage — a purchase Davenport said will open up more doors for travel-based industries like hers.
“I moved here from Florida and I did primarily destination weddings there as well,” Davenport said. “All the weddings there were happening primarily at resorts, like the Ritz-Carlton.”
She said the wedding parties and families wanted to stay and play in one spot for the weekend, which is really what’s expected for destination weddings. With Basel, Eritage and Abeja, and also with the Davenport family’s Kinhaven and Boyer House set-up, there are more options available to do something of that nature.
“People doing these destination weddings, they love the idea of, ‘oh, I get to spend three days, not just the wedding day,’” Davenport said. “They want to spend as much time with everyone as possible.”
Out-of-town guests come and experience sightseeing, shopping, entertainment, delicious drinks, fantastic food and an intimate wedding venue as the married couple rides into the sunset.
A typical weekend Davenport helps set up for the guests looks like this: Fly in on Thursday, brunch at a local spot Friday morning, a wine tasting tour in the afternoon, reservations at a restaurant Friday night, golfing or shopping Saturday morning, a fully catered wedding Saturday evening and a farewell brunch Sunday morning.
For Walla Walla, some of the day-of amenities have to be provided outside of the wedding venue. Abeja doesn’t offer catering and neither does Eritage, even though it has a restaurant.
Davenport said it’s not necessarily the best use of money for those resorts because staffing a full catering option, especially during slow months in the winter, doesn’t pencil out.
Not to worry, however, because the Valley is cooking with caterers and food options, including Davenport’s husband, Cameron Davenport, who has cooked at TMACS and as an executive chef at Passatempo Taverna and now works with the Kinhaven operation.
So where are these out-of-town couples coming from? Two obvious answers, Davenport said, are Seattle and Portland. But there’s a third location she notices, too.
“Surprisingly, California,” she said.
Some may come because of family connections, or because of the cost.
“I’ve definitely had some couples who said they looked at (the Napa Valley) first and then quickly realize they couldn’t do it and so they were looking for the next wine country experience — not to say that we’re cheap.”
The wine country feel truly is what has brought this market to the Valley, Davenport said.
“I rarely do something that’s not at a winery,” Davenport said. The couples coming to her typically have large budgets, and they see the photos on Instagram or in travel magazines and they want to recreate that experience — a stroll through the vines, a dinner with a view of the mountains and a glass of wine paired with a spectacular sunset.
And beware of the Walla Walla bug. Once you’re bitten, you’re smitten.
“I actually have two couples who have since purchased houses here since getting married here,” Davenport said.
Same for some of the wedding guests.
Somewhat the same for Davenport, in fact.
“We came to Walla Walla to visit my sister for the Gentlemen of the Road tour (in 2015),” Davenport said.
Davenport’s sister was attending Whitman College at the time. Her parents, Terry and Lisa Davenport, had purchased what eventually became the Boyer House in 2013 and remodeled it following a fire in 2015.
Now, with Kinhaven ready to host weddings and Boyer House ready for more guests, Davenport is looking forward to where 2019 left off.
When COVID-19 loosens its grip on the world, Davenport expects Walla Walla to continue to become more and more of a destination wedding location, where she finds herself square in the center.
“My 2021 is completely full,” Davenport said.